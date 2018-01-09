news

The National Youth Organizer of opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sidii Abubakar Musa believes that Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will not end his four-year term as president.

According to him, Ghanaians are going through so much suffering as a result of the current administration and hence may be thrown out before it expires.

“I have just traveled from Bawku. I was in Accra and I moved to Bawku and from Bawku I was also in Upper West. I am telling you that what is going in the country is beyond the understanding of every Ghanaian. Ghanaians are suffering now and I am telling you that if care is not taken Nana Akufo-Addo will be impeached. If care is not taken Nana Akufo-Addo will not finish his four-year mandate because people are suffering”, he told party supporters.

He further called on the rank and file of the party to unite and take back power as the corruption, nepotism being exhibited by the Akufo-Addo government are uncalled for.

“The corruption happening in this country is unprecedented. The level of nepotism and incompetence is unprecedented. It has never happened in this country. My dear brothers and sisters, this is the time we must all come together, this is the time we have a clear chance in 2020 so let us come together and fight for victory in 2020 so nobody should deceive somebody because the opportunity is there for us”, he said.