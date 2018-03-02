Gov’t releases GHc88M to pay caterers of school feeding programme

news

Caterers under the Ghana School Feeding Programme (GSFP) have been boosted following a move by government to clear arrears owed them for the first term of the 2017/18 academic year.

A sum of GHc88 million has been released to pay arrears owed the caterers from September to December 2017.

This was revealed by the Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Otiko Afisa Djaba, during a news conference on Thursday, March 1, 2018.

According to her, government is committed to ensuring that meals provided for pupils remain on schedule and uninterrupted.

In addition, each student under the School Feeding Programme will be provided with cocoa drinks to supplement their meals.

The Minister added that the current 80 pesewas per head has also been increased to one cedi.

“Finally, the Minister of Finance has released GHS 88million for the caterers for September to December,” Madam Djaba said.

She explained that the arrears had been delayed due to a huge debt inherited by her administration.

She was, however, quick to add that government will do its best to ensure that the next payment comes on time.