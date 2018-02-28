Home > News > Politics >

Nana Addo gave GH¢50bn to NPP for Delegates Conference – Obiri Boahen


Allegations Nana Addo gave GH¢50bn to NPP for Delegates Conference – Obiri Boahen

The party has tasked its Steering Committee to investigate claims by Nana Obiri Boahen.

  Published:
Deputy General Secretary of NPP, Nana Obiri Boahen seated (right) play

Deputy General Secretary of NPP, Nana Obiri Boahen seated (right)
A Deputy General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party, (NPP) Nana Obiri Boahen has made a shocking revelation on how the party benefited from a GH¢50 billion cash support for their National Conference held in Cape Coast in the Central Region last year.

In a secret audio recording with a known NDC activist based in the USA, (Kweku Skirt), Nana Obiri Boahen was heard bitterly complaining about how the NPP has neglected his needs since assuming power in January 2017.

"As the Deputy General Secretary of the party, NPP has been in power for 11 months, I’ve not been given even a car. I swear to God, I swear by other powerful river gods, I use my personal monies to buy fuel into my own car and use it for party work.  Recently when I traveled to Spain for an NPP event, the party members there bought my ticket, again when I went to Germany recently, an NPP member bought by ticket once again. I don’t have even an office of my own, I’ve never been paid a salary ever since I was appointed, that’s the reality I’m telling you.

"Recently when we were going to Cape Coast, I was given GHC3,000 as a member of the Resolution Committee and GHC2,000 for fuel, menawhile, the Flagstaff House gave to the party an amount of about 50 billion. Party Headquarters we have no car, as I’m speaking to you, if you get to Kotoka International Airport and you want us to come and pick you to the Party Headquarters that will not be possible because we don’t have a single car. I’ve decided to keep quiet and look on.

"No Minister has called me to ask if I have a company so that some contract at the Ministry can be awarded to me. No MCE has ever told me this, No Regional Minister has said this to me. What is going on is grabbing…grabbing. I’ve been very active in the NPP since 1992, if my lot didn’t improve then, must it remain the same now?

Meanwhile, the party has tasked its Steering Committee to investigate claims by Nana Obiri Boahen.

The NPP, in a statement, said the Gh¢50 billion claim is a “palpable falsehood” and has referred the matter to the Steering Committee.

Below is the full statement:

NPP RESPONDS TO LEAKED OBIRI BOAHEN’S TAPE

The attention of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has been drawn to a secret recording making rounds on social media involving the deputy general secretary of the party, Nana Obiri Boahen, in which he alleged that the Flagstaff House advanced an amount of “GHC 50 billion” to the NPP in support of the conduct of the party’s 2017 National Annual Delegates Conference held at Cape Coast.

The party wishes to place on record that, no such thing happened and that, the claims are a palpable falsehood.

Indeed, Nana Obiri Boahen himself has subsequently admitted to the falsity of his baseless allegation.

Nonetheless, the party takes serious view of his unfortunate comments and has accordingly tasked the Steering Committee to immediately look into the matter and make appropriate recommendations.

Finally, we wish to assure our members and the Ghanaian people that, the NPP is scrupulously minded of the line that exists between government and the party and would uphold the distinction at all times.

Thank you.
…Signed…
JOHN BOADU
General Secretary (Ag)

