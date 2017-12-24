Governance :  Ghanaians won't forgive us if we repeat NDC mistakes - Wontumi warns NPP

news

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, aka Chairman Wontumi, has charged the Akufo-Addo administration not to repeat the mistakes of 2017 in 2018.

The governing party has been rocked by scandals upon scandals in the last seven days, sending fears the party may lose its goodwill.

In a Christmas message, Womtumi urged the party to use the "festive period to do sober reflection, re-planning, re-strategize and correct the 2017 mistakes, ensuring that those errors are not repeated in 2018."

According to him, "Ghanaians will not forgive us if we continue to repeat the mistakes of the NDC Government."

He said the NPP "campaigned and voted for change, we have to let Ghanaians experience that positive change they voted for. Ghanaians will not take excuses from us come 2020."

"We told Ghanaians that we are competent, let's us always demonstrate that competence," he noted.