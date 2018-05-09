Home > News > Politics >

Hajia Fati apologises for giving journalist 'dirty' slap


Hajia Fati apologises for giving journalist 'dirty' slap

Hajia Fati has been in the news on several occasions for her threats to journalists who report negatively about the NPP.

  Published: 2018-05-09
Hajia Fati play

Hajia Fati
Hajia Fati, a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) who assaulted a journalist at the party's headquarters has asked Ghanaians and the media fraternity to forgive her.

She described her actions as a mistake and asked for forgiveness. Her apology comes after the party condemned her for attacking the journalist.

Hajia Fati created a scene at the party's headquarters after slapping a journalist with Accra based radio station Adom FM, when Sammy Crabbe went to pick his nomination forms last Friday.

READ MORE: Journalist I assaulted looked like an onion seller - NPP's Hajia Fati brags

She said, she slapped Ama Sekyiwaa because the reporter did not introduce herself adding that she had not sought her permission before taking pictures.

Hajia Fati play

Hajia Fati

 

She said "She was snapping [taking pictures of] me, I don’t know her, she didn’t approach me, she didn’t tell me anything. I only saw a flash on my face twice, the third time, I slapped her because I didn't know who she was."

She also said the reporter looked more like an onion seller.

She added: "I don't know anyone but I remember slapping a lady. She didn't approach me and all I saw was that she was taking a picture of me. I thought it was one of Sammy Crabbe's people who wanted to take a picture of me so I slapped her.

"She didn't look like a journalist, she was looking like a normal lady who sells onions. I want you to withdraw the statement that she's your colleague because I don't know any of your colleagues."

Hajia Fati who has regretted her actions appealed to the media for forgiveness.

READ MORE: NDC 'slaps' Hajia Fati for calling journalist onion seller after attack

"I am here today to appeal to all pressmen. I’m on my knees begging you people. I don’t have any grudge with any pressman. What [happened] was a mistake so please, you people should forgive me. I am on my knees. Please forgive me," she said.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

