Hajia Fati arrested by police for slapping journalist

news

Reports gathered by Pulse Ghana indicates that the controversial NPP supporter, Hajia Fati has been invited by the Nima Police for assaulting an Adom FM journalist.

Fati's action has received a widespread condemnation by the media and civil society organisations.

The Police said she has been invited to assist in invetigations.

Earlier today, a statement signed by the NPP's acting General Secretary, John Boadu condemned Hajia Fati's actions.

READ ALSO: Hajia threatens to sue NPP if...

Ama Sekyiwaa, a journalist with Multimedia's Adom FM was assaulted by Hajia Fati at the NPP Headquarters last Friday.

Sekyiwaa said she received a slap on her face from the 'fiery' NPP fanatic when she tried interviewing about the impending National Delegates Conference.

She said, "Hajia Fati came in after Sammy Crabbe had been asked to go and bring money. Actually, he came with a banker’s draft from the Ghana commercial bank, and he was asked to go and bring cash because they were taking cash."

“I got closer to her. I wanted to interview her so I took my phone out. I wanted to take a picture and so as soon as she turned, she looked at my face and asked me why I was taking pictures of her. I didn’t utter a word. She slapped me in the face, on my mouth and she almost took the phone from me", she narrated.