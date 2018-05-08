Home > News > Politics >

Hajia Fati arrested by police for slapping journalist


Assault Hajia Fati arrested by police for slapping journalist

Earlier today, a statement signed by the NPP's acting General Secretary, John Boadu condemned Hajia Fati's actions.

  • Published:
Hajia Fati play

Hajia Fati
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Reports gathered by Pulse Ghana indicates that the controversial NPP supporter, Hajia Fati has been invited by the Nima Police for assaulting an Adom FM journalist.

Fati's action has received a widespread condemnation by the media and civil society organisations.

The Police said she has been invited to assist in invetigations.

Earlier today, a statement signed by the NPP's acting General Secretary, John Boadu condemned Hajia Fati's actions.

READ ALSO: Hajia threatens to sue NPP if...

Ama Sekyiwaa, a journalist with Multimedia's Adom FM was assaulted by Hajia Fati at the NPP Headquarters last Friday.

Sekyiwaa said she received a slap on her face from the 'fiery' NPP fanatic when she tried interviewing about the impending National Delegates Conference.

She said, "Hajia Fati came in after Sammy Crabbe had been asked to go and bring money. Actually, he came with a banker’s draft from the Ghana commercial bank, and he was asked to go and bring cash because they were taking cash."

“I got closer to her. I wanted to interview her so I took my phone out. I wanted to take a picture and so as soon as she turned, she looked at my face and asked me why I was taking pictures of her. I didn’t utter a word. She slapped me in the face, on my mouth and she almost took the phone from me", she narrated.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Assault: NPP condemns Hajia Fati for slapping journalist Assault NPP condemns Hajia Fati for slapping journalist
Legal Action: Hajia threatens to sue NPP if... Legal Action Hajia threatens to sue NPP if...
Allegations: Nana Addo spent GH¢9.5m to renovate his private residence - CDG alleges Allegations Nana Addo spent GH¢9.5m to renovate his private residence - CDG alleges
Jobless Graduates: Nana Addo will create 2.4 million jobless people - Civil organisation Jobless Graduates Nana Addo will create 2.4 million jobless people - Civil organisation
Campaign Promises: Odike as President would have been better than Nana Addo - NDC man Campaign Promises Odike as President would have been better than Nana Addo - NDC man
Allegations: Agric Minister is an 'arrogant liar' - Poultry farmers claim Allegations Agric Minister is an 'arrogant liar' - Poultry farmers claim

Recommended Videos

Politics: Mahama to declare presidential bid very soon Politics Mahama to declare presidential bid very soon
History: JB Danquah is the founder of university of Ghana - Akufo-Addo History JB Danquah is the founder of university of Ghana - Akufo-Addo
Politics: Government to rehabilitate police stations nationwide – Nana Addo Politics Government to rehabilitate police stations nationwide – Nana Addo



Top Articles

1 Gargantuan Promises Nana Addo deceived us - Unemployed nurses crybullet
2 Disappointment NPP is ungrateful; Delta Force member joins NDCbullet
3 Jobless Graduates Nana Addo will create 2.4 million jobless people -...bullet
4 Justification Journalist I assaulted looked like an onion seller -...bullet
5 Allegations Nana Addo spent GH¢9.5m to renovate his private...bullet
6 History JB Danquah is the founder of University of Ghana -...bullet
7 Assault Adom FM's journalist reportedly slapped by Hajia...bullet
8 Jubilee House Akufo-Addo's presidency not good for Ghana -...bullet
9 Legal Action Hajia threatens to sue NPP if...bullet
10 Ex-President Conman comments: Mahama suggests Amewu...bullet

Top Videos

1 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
2 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
3 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art...bullet
4 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
5 Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his salary by 25%bullet
6 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom...bullet
7 Sierra Leone elections Mahama pays courtesy call on...bullet
8 Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officerbullet
9 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return...bullet
10 2018 SONA Nana Addo delivers State of the Nation...bullet

Politics

Okorocha, Yari meet President Buhari in Daura, update him on outcome
Ward Congresses Okorocha, Yari meet President Buhari in Daura, update him on outcome
Nigeria's president, Buhari undergoes another medical trip, one year after disappearing for 103 days
Buhari President departs Daura for Abuja after APC congress
Chairman Wontumi
Confidence NPP will retire Mahama in 2020 - Chairman Wontumi
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo with Mahama
Shots Fired Thank Nana Addo for fixing NDC mess - NPP Vice Chairperson hopeful