Hajia threatens to sue NPP if...

Hajia Fati created a scene at the party's headquarters after slapping a journalist when Sammy Crabbe went to pick his nomination forms.

Hajia Fati, a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) who assaulted a journalist at the party's headquarters has threatened to take the party to the law court if it allows suspended Vice Chairman, Sammy Crabbe to contest any position in the Party.

Hajia Fati created a scene at the party's headquarters after slapping a journalist with Accra based radio station Adom FM, when Sammy Crabbe went to pick his nomination forms last Friday.

She said, she slapped Ama Sekyiwaa because the reporter did not introduce herself adding that she had not sought her permission before taking pictures.

Hajia Fati has been in the news on several occasions for her threats to journalists who report negatively about the NPP.

In an interview on Accra-based Neat FM after the assault, she said she will take legal actions against the party.

"Let them try it, I will take them [NPP] to court. I will sue them. Crabbe is not a member of the NPP...I am not a small girl in NPP and won’t sit down for some people to destroy NPP. I will deal with them," she added.

Media Foundation speaks on assault

Meanwhile, the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) has said given the number of attacks on journalists recorded at the headquarters of the NPP, the place is unsafe.

According to the Executive Director of MFWA, Sulemana Braimah, the party has failed to punish culprits who attack journalists adding that party officials must condemn the act.

"The NPP headquarters is increasingly becoming an unsafe ground for journalists and that is because it appears that the current leadership of the party seem to condone attacks on journalists at the party headquarters, and I say so because last year [2017], there was an attack on some journalists, in fact including someone from Citi FM.

"When that incident happened, we wrote condemning the incident and demanded that at least the party’s leadership should come out and condemn the incident so a strong signal will be sent to activists of the party that the leadership will not condone such acts against anybody and particularly against journalists. We did not hear anything from the party. We petitioned the leadership of the party, but our petition did not even get any acknowledgement," he said on Accra-based Citi FM.

