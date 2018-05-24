Home > News > Politics >

Help Akufo-Addo to fight corruption - Koku Anyidoho


Help Akufo-Addo to fight corruption - Koku Anyidoho

Deputy General Secretary of NDC Koku Anyidoho

Deputy General Secretary of NDC Koku Anyidoho
The Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho has called for support for President Akufo-Addo in his bid to fight corruption.

He said Ghana will be better off if corruption is reduced to the barest minimum. therefore, if that's what Nana Addo wants to do he should be supported.

“I have seen President Mills fight corruption, I have seen President Rawlings do it, and I have seen President Mahama do it", he said.

"Even President Kufuor did it in the case of Mallam Issah. So if President Akufo-Addo is also doing it, let us support him to fight corruption,” Mr Anyidoho said.

Koku, who was recently arrested for making treasonable comments about President Akufo-Addo surprisingly made this comments on Asempa FM on Wednesday.

“The scandals are becoming one too many. Look at the issue about the Communications Ministry, [$89 million contract with Kelni GVG to deal with revenue losses and simbox fraud involving telecommunication companies], look at the way IMANI is going after Ursula Owusu [Communication Minister].

“Just 16, 17 months, it’s mindboggling that one government, scandal after scandal," he said.

