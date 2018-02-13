Home > News > Politics >

I may not have a handsome face but I care - Martin Amidu


Martin Amidu said that when people do not have a personal relationship with you, they perceive you are heartless.

The Special Prosecutor nominee Martin Amidu has disclosed that he has a very caring heart despite his demeanour which makes him look like an unfriendly person

He was answering questions from Parliament’s Appointment Committee on Tuesday (February 13, 2018) during his vetting as the Special Prosecutor nominee.

He cited an example that when he was a Deputy Attorney General “I would just walk up to my office, stay there until I was done and then come back down - the perception amongst the attorneys was that I didn't smile.”

However, he explained that people who do not know others have their own perception until they have a personal encounter with each other.

“When people don't know you well, they have certain perceptions about you.”

Martin Amidu said that he may not have the facial beauty but has a beautiful heart.

“I may not have a smiling or handsome face, but I have a heart that cares for people. I am human but as long as I have life in me.”

“I have defended people who thought I was their enemy and even found lawyers for them,” he added.

The Citizen Vigilante as he is popularly referred has often been seen as an uncaring person because he writes his mind and also believes that unscrupulous people must be prosecuted.

However, he said he has a caring heart.

