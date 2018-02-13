Home > News > Politics >

Prof Mills didn’t sack me for insubordination – Martin Amidu


The Citizen Vigilante Martin Amidu said that he chose to resign after a misunderstanding and was not sacked as has been widely reported in the media.

The Special Prosecutor nominee, Martin Amidu has cleared the air on his dismissal by the late President John Evans Atta Mills.

He clarified that he was not sacked for insubordination as speculated by some members of the then governing party.

“Mr Chairman, I can assure you that I was not dismissed for insubordination…there is a court judgement that stated that my dismissal was unlawful.”

He was answering questions from Parliament’s Appointment Committee on Tuesday (February 13, 2018) during his vetting as the Special Prosecutor nominee.

Mr Amidu, who was the Attorney General and Minister for Justice under the erstwhile Atta Mills administration was sacked after he reportedly fell out with the late President.

Embattled businessman Alfred Agbesi Woyome is on record to have stated that Mr Amidu was sacked when he attempted to beat the late president after a misunderstanding.

He said he was dismissed because he wanted other accomplices of Mr Woyome to be prosecuted in the GHC51 million judgment debt saga.

“So if anybody gives the impression that I was dismissed for insubordination, he should go to the court and read the judgment.”

He added that the erstwhile Atta Mills government was asked by the court to pay him a settlement salary which the previous government continued to drag its feet in paying.

