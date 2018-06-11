Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

I warned Alfred Obeng not to accept BOST job - Ken Agyapong


NPP Internal Wrangling I warned Alfred Obeng not to accept BOST job - Ken Agyapong

He said he told he told the discredited Alfred Obeng not to accept the job when President Akufo-Addo offered him the job.

  • Published:
Kennedy Agyapong play

Kennedy Agyapong
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The NPP Member of Parliament for the Assin Central Constituency, Hon. Kennedy Agyapong has said that he warned the sacked Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of BOST, Alfred Obeng, against accepting the job.

He said he told he told the discredited Alfred Obeng not to accept the job when President Akufo-Addo offered him the job.

Alfred Obeng, alongside other three (3) CEOs of state companies were fired by the President last week.

READ ALSO: I'll expose NPP election victory secret: Kennedy Agyapong warns party

"I remember warning him against the BOST job. You have a big printing press and making huge sums of money… if you had heeded to my calls this nonsense some NPP people are doing to you will not have happened,” Ken said.

The Bulk Oil Storage and Transport Limited (BOST) has been involved in a contaminated oil scandal since Alfred Obeng took over last year.

It would be recalled that five million litres of fuel product was declared off-spec after going through an in-house technical assessment and a laboratory test by the Tema Oil Refinery. It followed what BOST termed as “human error” which led to the contamination of the product which is said to have resulted in GH ¢7 million loss of revenue to the state.

BOST MD, Alfred Obeng Boateng sacked play

BOST MD, Alfred Obeng Boateng sacked

 

But Agyapong said it was necessary for the embattled MD of BOST to clear his name of allegations of supervising over the sale of the contaminated petroleum and resign afterward since elements within the party are pulling strings to bring him down but was only fired a week ago.

The Assin Central Constituency lawmaker also believes the instigation is from within the party Alfred Obeng Boateng is a member as some persons is to blame for dismissal.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Employment: NABCO jobs better than being unemployed - Bawumia Employment NABCO jobs better than being unemployed - Bawumia
Anas Exposé: I'll expose journalists how they acquired their properties - Kennedy Agyapong Anas Exposé I'll expose journalists how they acquired their properties - Kennedy Agyapong
Law Suit: Gov't sued over controversial $178m Kelni GVG deal Law Suit Gov't sued over controversial $178m Kelni GVG deal
Infrastructure Development: Mahama slams Nana Addo for engaging in plagiarism Infrastructure Development Mahama slams Nana Addo for engaging in plagiarism
Elections 2020: NDC picks flagbearer November 2018 Elections 2020 NDC picks flagbearer November 2018
Nana Addo has achieved more in 18 months than many Govts did in 8 years – Bawumia Nana Addo has achieved more in 18 months than many Govts did in 8 years – Bawumia

Recommended Videos

Politics: Nana Addo has done more in 18 months than many Govts did in years Politics Nana Addo has done more in 18 months than many Govts did in years
Anas Expose 12: Anas exposé recipe for coup d'etat - Asiedu Nketia Anas Expose 12 Anas exposé recipe for coup d'etat - Asiedu Nketia
Politics: Akufo-Addo to do major reshuffling to cut down size of ministers Politics Akufo-Addo to do major reshuffling to cut down size of ministers



Top Articles

1 Issues I'll expose NPP election victory secret: Kennedy Agyapong warns partybullet
2 National Identification Card Ghana Card attempt to denationalise NDC...bullet
3 Number 12 5 critical questions Akufo-Addo needs to answer about...bullet
4 Project "Waste of national resources": Mahama blasts Akufo-Addo...bullet
5 Contempt Kennedy Agyapong denies saying parliament is “useless”bullet
6 Operation Vanguard GAF fires 4 soldiers, demotes 1 over...bullet
7 Anas Exposé NDC sponsored Anas expose – Kennedy Agyapongbullet
8 Infrastructure Development Mahama slams Nana Addo for...bullet
9 Former President NPP government so petty - Mahama saysbullet
10 Anas Exposé Nyantakyi fingers Kennedy Agyapong in $2bn...bullet

Top Videos

1 Anas Exposé Kennedy Agyapong attacks Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsubullet
2 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art...bullet
3 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
4 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
5 Corruption Allegations NDC MP dares CID boss to arrest A-Plusbullet
6 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom...bullet
7 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
8 Politics ‘I’ve forgotten about Dzamefe Commission White...bullet
9 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return...bullet
10 Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officerbullet

Politics

Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu
In Parliament Minority boycott Ghana Card registration exercise
Anas Exposé I don’t control Transport Ministry – Kennedy Agyapong
#Number12 Anas’ GH¢25m suit is peanuts; we’ll meet in court – Ken Agyapong brags
#Number12 Anas slaps Kennedy Agyapong with a GHC25m lawsuit for defamation