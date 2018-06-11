I warned Alfred Obeng not to accept BOST job - Ken Agyapong

news

The NPP Member of Parliament for the Assin Central Constituency, Hon. Kennedy Agyapong has said that he warned the sacked Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of BOST, Alfred Obeng, against accepting the job.

He said he told he told the discredited Alfred Obeng not to accept the job when President Akufo-Addo offered him the job.

Alfred Obeng, alongside other three (3) CEOs of state companies were fired by the President last week.

"I remember warning him against the BOST job. You have a big printing press and making huge sums of money… if you had heeded to my calls this nonsense some NPP people are doing to you will not have happened,” Ken said.

The Bulk Oil Storage and Transport Limited (BOST) has been involved in a contaminated oil scandal since Alfred Obeng took over last year.

It would be recalled that five million litres of fuel product was declared off-spec after going through an in-house technical assessment and a laboratory test by the Tema Oil Refinery. It followed what BOST termed as “human error” which led to the contamination of the product which is said to have resulted in GH ¢7 million loss of revenue to the state.

But Agyapong said it was necessary for the embattled MD of BOST to clear his name of allegations of supervising over the sale of the contaminated petroleum and resign afterward since elements within the party are pulling strings to bring him down but was only fired a week ago.

The Assin Central Constituency lawmaker also believes the instigation is from within the party Alfred Obeng Boateng is a member as some persons is to blame for dismissal.