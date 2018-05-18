Home > News > Politics >

I won't disclose the source of funding for 275 buses - Freddie Blay


Non-Disclosure I won't disclose the source of funding for 275 buses - Freddie Blay

According to him, he is dealing with a financial institution that do not allow him to reveal their identity till the deal is sealed completely.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Acting and aspiring National Chairman of NPP, Freddie Blay play

Acting and aspiring National Chairman of NPP, Freddie Blay
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The aspiring National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Freddie Blay has said he will never disclose where he will get the funds to buy 275 buses for the NPP.

Blay, in a proposal and as a main campaign message, has said that when elected, he will purchase a bus for the part in all the 275 constituencies.

The buses, when delivered, will be run commercially by any bus operator in the country, a process he said they were currently deliberating.

“Money is shy, those who deal with you over money and those financing, you in one way or the other, don’t want you to disclose them and make so much noise. The financial institution is ready to help”, he said.

READ ALSO: Freddie Blay to gift 275 buses to NPP

According to him, he is dealing with a financial institution that do not allow him to reveal their identity till the deal is sealed completely.

Freddie Blay has come under some scrutiny and criticism from some civil society organisations who see the gesture as vote buying.

Acting and aspiring National Chairman of NPP, Freddie Blay play

Acting and aspiring National Chairman of NPP, Freddie Blay

 

“Don’t forget that institutions have other clients too who will not be happy when you reveal who they are, till the contract is fully done. So, for one reason or the other, we don’t want to do any disclosures”, he added.

Speaking exclusively in an interview with Joy FM’s Super Morning Show on Friday, Mr. Blay downplayed the concerns that the move is an attempt to influence delegates to vote for him as Chairman of NPP.

According to him, the intentions are in the best interest of the NPP even at the grassroots level, adding that he is only doing will help to resource the party.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Election 2020: We'll force Mahama to contest - Chairman Wontumi declares Election 2020 We'll force Mahama to contest - Chairman Wontumi declares
Francis Asenso Boakye: Deputy Chief of Staff involved in a near fatal accident Francis Asenso Boakye Deputy Chief of Staff involved in a near fatal accident
Attack: Kweku Baako's life under threat after receiving deadly messages Attack Kweku Baako's life under threat after receiving deadly messages
Governance: Nana Addo begins nationwide tour in Brong Ahafo region Governance Nana Addo begins nationwide tour in Brong Ahafo region
Bloody Clashes: Parliament summon Defence and Interior Ministers over Tamale clashes Bloody Clashes Parliament summon Defence and Interior Ministers over Tamale clashes
Vigilante Groups: Nana Addo advised to seek help from past Presidents to solve vigilantism Vigilante Groups Nana Addo advised to seek help from past Presidents to solve vigilantism

Recommended Videos

Politics: My attack on Mahama was not personal – Samira Bawumia Politics My attack on Mahama was not personal – Samira Bawumia
Politics: Nana Addo not in charge; Gov’t on auto pilot – Mahama Politics Nana Addo not in charge; Gov’t on auto pilot – Mahama
Politics: Young people can’t rule Ghana yet - Joshua Alabi Politics Young people can’t rule Ghana yet - Joshua Alabi



Top Articles

1 Governance Akufo-Addo to begin nationwide tour on Fridaybullet
2 Attack Kweku Baako's life under threat after receiving deadly messagesbullet
3 Francis Asenso Boakye Deputy Chief of Staff involved in a near fatal...bullet
4 Second Lady Judge me by my works, not my fashion sense – Samira...bullet
5 Revelation Nana Addo will sack 'okro mouth' Ministers soon -...bullet
6 Governance Nana Addo begins nationwide tour in Brong Ahafo regionbullet
7 Endorsement Deputy Special Prosecutor approved unanimously...bullet
8 Fake News Akufo-Addo's daughter denies buying £9.3m...bullet
9 Accusations Mahama made me useless as veep - Amissah Arthurbullet
10 Truth Calling Mahama 'incompetent' factual, not an...bullet

Top Videos

1 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art Council...bullet
2 Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officerbullet
3 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
4 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom Bankubullet
5 Government News Names you can't register according to Birth and...bullet
6 Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his salary by 25%bullet
7 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
8 2018 SONA Nana Addo delivers State of the Nation Address...bullet
9 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as...bullet
10 Work Ethics Railways Minister sends 14 workers home...bullet

Politics

Deputy Special Prosecutor I’ll quit if I’m made a puppet – Cynthia Lamptey
OUT1.jpg
Ghana’s Second Lady Samira Bawumia voted for the first time in 2008
Ibrahim Mahama
Legal Tussle Attorney General drags Ibrahim Mahama to Supreme Court over mining license
Parliament of Ghana
Money From Politicians Stop demanding money from MPs, Ministers – Chief tells constituents