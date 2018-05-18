news

The aspiring National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Freddie Blay has said he will never disclose where he will get the funds to buy 275 buses for the NPP.

Blay, in a proposal and as a main campaign message, has said that when elected, he will purchase a bus for the part in all the 275 constituencies.

The buses, when delivered, will be run commercially by any bus operator in the country, a process he said they were currently deliberating.

“Money is shy, those who deal with you over money and those financing, you in one way or the other, don’t want you to disclose them and make so much noise. The financial institution is ready to help”, he said.

According to him, he is dealing with a financial institution that do not allow him to reveal their identity till the deal is sealed completely.

Freddie Blay has come under some scrutiny and criticism from some civil society organisations who see the gesture as vote buying.

“Don’t forget that institutions have other clients too who will not be happy when you reveal who they are, till the contract is fully done. So, for one reason or the other, we don’t want to do any disclosures”, he added.

Speaking exclusively in an interview with Joy FM’s Super Morning Show on Friday, Mr. Blay downplayed the concerns that the move is an attempt to influence delegates to vote for him as Chairman of NPP.



According to him, the intentions are in the best interest of the NPP even at the grassroots level, adding that he is only doing will help to resource the party.