I'll return to power in 2020 - John Mahama declares


I'll return to power in 2020 - John Mahama declares

He said if the NDC conducts their homework well, he has no doubt they will be victorious in 2020.

  • Published:
Former President John Mahama

Former President John Mahama

Ex-President John Mahama has stated that he is optimistic the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will return to power in the 2020 general elections.

John Mahama said this at NDC’s maiden Conference of Ex-MMDCEs.

“We count on you to help us at the lower level, the grassroots level to make sure that things go very well”, Mr Mahama charged the ex-MMDCes, adding: “We have the ability to capture more than 50 seats back from the NPP in the next elections if we handle ourselves well", he said.

The ex-President is yet to declare his intention to lead the NDC again in 2020 however reports suggest he is likely to contest.

"If we’re to handle ourselves well and make this reorganisation effective, then you cannot exclude the role of DCEs at the grassroots level and I’m sure that with the zeal and the passion that I’ve seen in you today, nothing makes me doubt that by the grace of God, Insha Allah, we’ll win 2020 and come back into government”, he added.

If he decides to run for president again, Mr Mahama would first have to scale the internal primary hurdle by contending with hopefuls such as Ekwow Spio-Garbrah, Sylvester Mensah, Alban Bagbin and Prof Joshua Alabi, who have all expressed their interest in becoming the NDC’s 2020 flag bearer.

