Home > News > Politics >

Nana Addo busy fixing Mahama's mess – Gabby


Management Nana Addo busy fixing Mahama's mess – Gabby

Gabby said his uncle, Nana Addo is busy fixing the mess and rot bequeathed to him  by former President John Mahama.

  • Published:
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo with Mahama play

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo with Mahama
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, a former Executive Director and Founder of Danquah Institute has expressed satisfaction with the way President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is managing the country.

He said his uncle, Nana Addo is busy fixing the mess and rot bequeathed to him  by former President John Mahama.

He said the government is creating jobs for the unemployed and putting the economy back on track.

READ MORE: Nana Addo never promised to run a lean government - Gabby

His comment comes after government successfully sold $2 billion worth of dual-tranche Eurobonds with 10- and 30-year maturities.

In a Facebook post, he said: "The Akufo-Addo government is doing two things at the same time: fixing the mess left behind by the I-Shall-Return-Mahama government, and, at the same time, growing the economy to create jobs and prosperity.

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko play

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko

 

"Take yesterday for instance, Ken Ofori-Atta and his team raised $2bn on a cheaper coupon with longer maturity on the bond market after an amazingly successful roadshow. Much of it is to pay NDC debts, mainly the $750m they borrowed less than 3 months before the 2016 elections. The liability management for the tender is about $700m notional amount. Which means that plus the premium, we will pay about $819m to retire the 2022 bonds and still be left with another $750m new money for the budget.

READ ALSO: Gabby defends president's tirade against political opponents

"This makes a total of $1.569 billion, leaving an extra $431m, which Ghanaians should expect Government to take and put in the sinking fund and buy-back bonds if and when the prices are attractive. Let me stress, this is the lowest coupon ever for a ten-year bond. Again, this is the first time we have issued a 30-yr bond and at rates lower than what the NDC issued, a five-year bond in 2016 (9.25%)!"

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

Travel Expenses: Pressure group questions Nana Addo's week-long vacation with family Travel Expenses Pressure group questions Nana Addo's week-long vacation with family
Homosexuality: I’d resign than preside over delusional gay bill – Speaker of Parliament Homosexuality I’d resign than preside over delusional gay bill – Speaker of Parliament
Assault on Journalist: General Mosquito 'bites' NPP's Hajia Fati Assault on Journalist General Mosquito 'bites' NPP's Hajia Fati
Rejoinder: Nana Addo jabs political think tank for spewing lies Rejoinder Nana Addo jabs political think tank for spewing lies
Reckless Comments: Media men deserve to be beaten - A Plus Reckless Comments Media men deserve to be beaten - A Plus
NDC Race: Asante Kotoko chairman contests for deputy NDC Youth Organizer NDC Race Asante Kotoko chairman contests for deputy NDC Youth Organizer

Recommended Videos

Judicial Corruption: Nana Addo suspends Justice Dery, 3 others indicted in Anas exposé Judicial Corruption Nana Addo suspends Justice Dery, 3 others indicted in Anas exposé
Politics: Mahama to declare presidential bid very soon Politics Mahama to declare presidential bid very soon
History: JB Danquah is the founder of university of Ghana - Akufo-Addo History JB Danquah is the founder of university of Ghana - Akufo-Addo



Top Articles

1 Remorse Hajia Fati apologises for giving journalist 'dirty' slapbullet
2 Official Leave Nana Addo goes to UK with family for a week-long vacationbullet
3 Employment Paying NABCO workers GH¢700 woefully inadequate - Ken...bullet
4 Travel Expenses Pressure group questions Nana Addo's week-long...bullet
5 NDC Race Asante Kotoko chairman contests for deputy NDC Youth...bullet
6 Assault NDC 'slaps' Hajia Fati for calling journalist onion...bullet
7 Allegations Nana Addo spent GH¢9.5m to renovate his private...bullet
8 Booted Out Frances Essiam suspended as CEO of Gas Cylinder...bullet
9 Rejoinder Nana Addo jabs political think tank for...bullet
10 Assault Don't Spare Hajia Fati - Occupy Ghana tasks...bullet

Related Articles

Assault Adom FM's journalist reportedly slapped by Hajia Fati at NPP Headquarters
Query Am I that stupid to undermine Otumfuo? - Gabby Otchere-Darko asks
Gabby, Bediatuo named as NPP gurus who angered Asantehene
Reality? Nana Addo has fixed the economy - Gabby Otchere-Darko
Bloated Government Nana Addo blew GH¢1.5 billion on 963 Presidential staffers in 2017 - Anita Desosoo
998 Presidential Staffers NDC are hypocrites for criticising Nana Addo - Ransford Gyampo
998 Presidential Staffers It’s a shame NPP is defending 998 Jubilee House staff - Cudjoe
Robbery Dep. Sanitation Minister Dzato robbed
998 Presidential Staffers Nana Addo never promised to run a lean government - Gabby
Bloated Government Development Authorities deputies appointments waste of resources - Franklin Cudjoe

Top Videos

1 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art Council...bullet
2 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
3 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom Bankubullet
4 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
5 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
6 Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officerbullet
7 Greedy Bastards NDC infiltrated by self-seeking opportunists...bullet
8 Politics Akufo-Addo summons US ambassador over 'shithole'...bullet
9 Government News Names you can't register according to...bullet
10 Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his...bullet

Politics

Sammy Crabbe
Backtrack Sammy Crabbe withdraws from NPP Chairmanship race
Kwame Asare Obeng aka A-plus
Alleged Malfeasance Martin Amidu must investigate 'chop chop' at Tourism Company - A-Plus
Anita Desoso
Regret You rushed in voting for Akufo-Addo - Desoso tells unemployed nurses
Akua Blakofe
Chop Chop Akua Blakofe resigns from GTDC over alleged malfeasance