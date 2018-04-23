Home > News > Politics >

Nana Addo never promised to run a lean government - Gabby


998 Presidential Staffers Nana Addo never promised to run a lean government - Gabby

Gabby said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo never promised to run a lean government.

  • Published:
Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko play

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, a former Executive Director and Founder of Danquah Institute, has defended the appointments of the 998 Presidential Staffers at the seat of government.

He said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo never promised to run a lean government.

Many Ghanaians continue to criticize Nana Addo for the appointments of ministers, deputy ministers and Presidential Staffers, which they say is putting unnecessary strain on the economy when he presented a list of 998 current staffers and ministers of state at the presidency to Parliament for purposes of accountability.

READ MORE: Reduce 'gargantuan' appointees in reshuffle – NPP MP tells Nana Addo

The list, which is for the period January 7, 2017 to December 31, 2017 is in line with the constitution and the Presidential Office Act 1993 which enjoins the Presidency to annually brief Parliament on the list of persons who work at the Presidency.

The list shows that there are a total of 998 people currently working in various positions at the Presidency.

These include ministers of state at the presidency, persons working directly at the office of the president, senior presidential advisers, presidential staffers, and presidential aides and employees of other Public Services assigned to the Office of the President.

READ ALSO: NPP members justifying 998 appointees are hypocrites - Samson Lardy

But Gabby in a Facebook post said "Akufo-Addo has never put lean government before a government that delivers. I recall in 2006, we were working on a speech and when I mentioned ‘lean government’, he told me point blankly that our situation in Ghana calls more for a well-resourced government machinery that can deliver. To drum home the point, he said the whole of Brong Ahafo had one senior prosecutor when he was appointed AG. “The consequences of that is the delay and denial of justice to both the accused and victims of crime. I want to focus on the delivery machinery, on results.” I don’t think he has changed. None of his 3 Manifestos stressed on the concept of small government. To him the capacity and ability to deliver is what matters most. Competent delivery is, after all, cost effective."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

Rent Advance: 'Speaker of Parliament Mike Oquaye not in state bungalow' Rent Advance 'Speaker of Parliament Mike Oquaye not in state bungalow'
Bloated Government: 998 Presidential staffers justified - Professor Adei Bloated Government 998 Presidential staffers justified - Professor Adei
Best Wishes: John Mahama celebrates Chief Imam on his 99th birthday Best Wishes John Mahama celebrates Chief Imam on his 99th birthday
Presidential Staffers: NPP members justifying 998 appointees are hypocrites - Samson Lardy Presidential Staffers NPP members justifying 998 appointees are hypocrites - Samson Lardy
Counsel: Don't change a winning team - Ben Ephson advises NPP Counsel Don't change a winning team - Ben Ephson advises NPP
Revelations: 5 top NDC officials confessed to receiving double salaries - Wontumi Revelations 5 top NDC officials confessed to receiving double salaries - Wontumi

Recommended Videos

Politics: Otiko Djaba awarded for promoting gender equality in Africa Politics Otiko Djaba awarded for promoting gender equality in Africa
Politics: Don’t destroy Mahama's legacy – Duncan-Williams tells Akufo-Addo Politics Don’t destroy Mahama's legacy – Duncan-Williams tells Akufo-Addo
Anti-gay Laws: We’ll help Ghana; others to review anti-gay laws – UK Gov’t Anti-gay Laws We’ll help Ghana; others to review anti-gay laws – UK Gov’t



Top Articles

1 Presidency "Fake news": Mac Manu slams reports Jubilee House has 998 staffbullet
2 Position Mahama made chair of TANA High-Level Forum on Africa securitybullet
3 Bloated Government Reduce 'gargantuan' appointees in reshuffle – NPP...bullet
4 Demand I need a new car from Akufo-Addo - Akua Donkorbullet
5 Corruption Martin Amidu suggests he'll leave office if MPs who...bullet
6 Bloated Government I have 998 Presidential staffers -...bullet
7 Queen Elizabeth Akufo-Addo sucks up to British Queen,...bullet
8 Politics Don’t destroy wealth created under Mahama –...bullet
9 Presidential Staffers It appears Eugene has been moved...bullet
10 Diplomacy Rawlings says he's not backed Buhari's...bullet

Related Articles

Bloated Government 998 Presidential staffers justified - Professor Adei
Rent Advance 'Speaker of Parliament Mike Oquaye not in state bungalow'
Best Wishes John Mahama celebrates Chief Imam on his 99th birthday
Presidential Staffers NPP members justifying 998 appointees are hypocrites - Samson Lardy
Counsel Don't change a winning team - Ben Ephson advises NPP
Revelations 5 top NDC officials confessed to receiving double salaries - Wontumi
Bloated Government Reduce 'gargantuan' appointees in reshuffle – NPP MP tells Nana Addo
Politics Don’t destroy wealth created under Mahama – Duncan-Williams tells Akufo-Addo
Diplomacy Rawlings says he's not backed Buhari's comments Nigerian youth are lazy
Democracy We will compel Akufo-Addo to accommodate dissent- Minority leader

Top Videos

1 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
2 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
3 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
4 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art...bullet
5 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
6 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return soon –...bullet
7 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 -...bullet
8 Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officerbullet
9 Sierra Leone elections Mahama pays courtesy call on...bullet
10 Government News Names you can't register according to...bullet

Politics

Democracy We will compel Akufo-Addo to accommodate dissent- Minority leader
Primaries Disqualified aspirant to drag Volta NPP to court over 'illegal vote'
Politics Angry Asiedu Nketiah tells Akufo-Addo protest over US military deal won't stop
Politics A small group protests Akufo-Addo as he leaves London School of Economics