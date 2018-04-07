Home > News > Politics >

Gabby defends president's tirade against political opponents


Akufo-Addo Gabby defends president's tirade against political opponents

The President went out gun blazing on Thursday, accusing opponents of the military deal as "reckless self-seekers" who seek to "destabilize our peaceful country."

Gabby Otchere Darko has defended President Nana Akufo-Addo's posture and choice of words in his address to the nation, after breaking his silence on the controversial Ghana-US military agreement.

The President went out gun blazing on Thursday, accusing opponents of the military deal as "reckless self-seekers" who seek to "destabilize our peaceful country."



Following his address, a number of Ghanaians have expressed disappointment with his choice of words and tone, arguing that he should have used his address to unify the country.

The agreement gives "unimpeded access" to United States military on "agreed facilities" as well as runways for operations, communications and tax exceptions for US military contractors.

Defending the president's tirade against his political opponents, Otchere Darko, commonly referred to as Gabby, suggested the president was opposing disinformation from the opposition.



"I’ve heard some say the President focused too much on the opposition in his speech," Otchere-Darko tweeted. "I have one rhetorical question: was it not opposing disinformation that worried and shaped public opinion on this Ghana-US military cooperation thing?"

