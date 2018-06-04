Home > News > Politics >

I'm geared up for a resounding victory - Stephen Ntim


NPP Elections I'm geared up for a resounding victory - Stephen Ntim

According to him, he is in constant touch with the party kingmakers and that he trusts that he will be considered this time.

  • Published:
Stephen Ntim play

Stephen Ntim
Stephen Ntim, an aspirant for the Chairmanship of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has expressed optimism about his chances in the upcoming elections.

Ntim, who has contested for the Chairman slot four times said he is very hopeful of annexing the seat this time.

He made these declarations after he met the vetting committee at the party headquarters over the weekend.

READ ALSO: Freddie Blay gives GH¢100,000 each to 275 NPP Women organisers

Stephen Ntim play

Stephen Ntim

 

"I have visited and told them my plans and programs for the next four years. They appreciate the fact that I have visited them in their constituencies and will continue to do that when I am elected as the chairman of the party”, he said.

Ntim also dismissed suggestions that the resignation of fellow contender Alhaji Short to back Freddie Blay will scatter his chances of winning.

He also said, "The good news is that NPP is performing in government under His Excellency Nana Akufo Addo and for that matter, there is the need to energize the base for victory 2020 and that is what is going to be done under my chairmanship”.

