Impersonation :  PNC to sue Atik Mohammed for meeting with Akufo-Addo


The PNC said it is not enthused with the suspended General Secretary’s presence at the meeting.

play Atik Mohammed
The People's National Convention (PNC) has threatened to take legal action against the suspended General Secretary Atik Mohammed for continuing to hold himself as an executive at public functions.

This follows Atik Mohammed’s presence at Nana Akufo-Addo’s meeting with leaders of political parties on Thursday.

The president met with the leaders to solicit their opinions on some governance-enhancing measures his administration would want to take this year.

But the PNC said it is not enthused with the suspended General Secretary’s presence at the meeting.

Akufo-Addo meets Asiedu Nketia, Ayariga, others over national issues

 

Akufo-Addo meets Asiedu Nketia, Ayariga, others over national issues

PNC First National Vice Chairman Henry Asante told Myjoyonline.com that Atik Mohammed was served a letter of suspension in July last year by the “legitimate” National Executive Committee and so he should not have attended the meeting as the PNC’s General Secretary.

Meanwhile, PNC National Chairman Bernard Mornah was also in attendance.

PNC National Chairman Bernard Mornah

 

The party said it will summon an emergency NEC meeting very soon to consider a proposed suspension of Mr Mornah for not objecting to Mr Mohammed’s presence at the meeting.

Atik Mohammed was suspended indefinitely in July last year at an extraordinary National Executive Committee (NEC).

He was charged with bringing the party's name into disrepute .

He was also accused of criticising the party’s 2016 flagbearer, Dr Edward Mahama.

But Atik Mohammed rejected the suspension imposed on him, saying no organ of the party can suspend him save the party's National Congress.

Atik Mohammed suspended

In a post on Facebook, he said: "My attention has been drawn to some news that I have been suspended indefinitely.

"It is not true and indeed, no organ of the party save National Congress is clothed with such powers. I will officially be issuing a statement to this effect."

