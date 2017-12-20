In Parliament :  "Hairdresser MP" gives her first speech on parliament floor

news

The NPP Member of Parliament (MP) for Akwatia Mercy Adu Gyamfi has given her first speech on the floor of Parliament since she joined the legislature.

Her first speech was on the works of Ghana Consolidated Diamond Limited which is in her constituency.

Her address was received with great enthusiasm from Members of Parliament.

She made the headlines earlier this year when she gave a speech at Ghana’s 60th-anniversary celebrations. Many called it a dismissal speech.

In her statement on the floor on Tuesday (December 19, 2017), she seemed to have improved her command over the language since her last address.

After her submission on the floor, she received a mighty round of applause and huge support from fellow members of government's legislative body.

Mercy Gyamfi beat the then MP for Akwatia Baba Jamal of the NDC to represent her people in Parliament.

