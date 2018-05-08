JB Danquah is the founder of University of Ghana - Akufo-Addo

Home > News > Politics >

He said the vision of Danquah, who was also a member of the Big Six led to the establishment of Ghana's premier university

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana, has said the late Jospeh Boakye Danquah is the founder of the University of Ghana, Legon.

He said the vision of Danquah, who was also a member of the Big Six led to the establishment of Ghana's premier university.

Nana Addo said this at the launch of the University of Ghana's endowment fund.

“How felicitous was that decision and how greatly it has contributed to the growth of modern Ghana, it will be holy appropriate and not at all far-fetched to describe Joseph Boakye Danquah as the founder of this University,” he said.

READ ALSO: Gov’t isn’t responsible for finding you jobs – Kofi Bentil to Nurses

He claims Danquah pressed on the British to discard their original decision of establishing a single university in Ibadan in Nigeria for British West Africa in getting to agree to establish a separate university for Ghana.

He added, “The fact which on the 70th anniversary of the university's existence should be vividly recalled that all of us are the beneficiaries of his work.”

The endowment fund is expected to assist the provision of additional facilities and resources to enhance research and teaching including equipment, teaching aids and space.

