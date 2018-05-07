Gov’t isn’t responsible for finding you jobs – Kofi Bentil to Nurses

news

The vice president of IMANI Africa, Kofi Bentil, has said the government must not burden itself with the responsibility of finding jobs for unemployed graduate nurses in Ghana since it is not their responsibility to do that.

His comments come after the Coalition for Public Trained Registered Nurses and Midwives described government’s plan to enroll them unto the Nation Builders Corps (NaBCo) as “very sad.”

The Coalition argues that if they sign unto the policy, it “will be the beginning of the extinction of nursing and midwifery in Ghana” thus they cannot sell their profession and dignity for ¢700.

In a rebuttal on Accra-based Joy FM, Mr Bentil said that if the nurses believe they are worth more than ¢700, they should go find their own jobs.

“The problem with nurses and I think teachers also in Ghana is that government assumes the responsibility of finding them jobs,” he said.

“I don’t think government has any responsibility to find you a job if you finish nursing school and you are a nurse,” he added.

He said the government must diverse itself of “this responsibility that we have to find nurses a job.”

In a related development, nurses across the country are demonstrating today against government’s decision to enrol them in the program.

Sources also indicate that over 40,000 graduates have applied for placement under NaBCo programme.

On May 1, 2018, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo launched the NaBCo in Kumasi as an initiative by the government to provide employment for 100,000 unemployed graduates this year.

The programme will initially operate seven modules designed to meet the pressing needs of the nation, while providing jobs for the teeming youth who have received a tertiary education but are struggling to find jobs, partly because of the ban placed on public sector employment by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The beneficiaries will be engaged for three years, and they are expected to earn a monthly stipend of GH¢700 each.