Home > News > Politics >

Kennedy Agyapong apologises to Army spokesperson


Remorse Kennedy Agyapong apologises to Army spokesperson

The NPP firebrand labelled Col. Aggrey as a fool for saying the army recruits on merit and not on the whims and caprices from politicians.

  • Published:
Kennedy Agyapong play

Kennedy Agyapong
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

NPP Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong has rendered an apology to the spokesperson of the Ghana Armed Forces, Col. Aggrey.

The NPP firebrand labelled Col. Aggrey as a fool for saying the army recruits on merit and not on the whims and caprices from politicians.

Col. Aggrey said,"Enlistment of applicants into the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) is always based on merits not political influence or any other means… People think that if I pay money to somebody I can get myself in there. If all your documentation is correct you stand an equal chance like any other person to be picked.”

READ ALSO: The Ghana Army spokesperson is a fool - Kennedy Agyapong

The MP took offence to the above comments and responded angrily on Oman FM. “He (the Colonel) is a fool, ….if he knew what was going on in the military, he wouldn’t be going round speaking nonsense that he is a professional and that I can make all the noise", he uttered.

“Are you my mate? If my people are not recruited in the military so what? Do you know how many people I have employed in Ghana? If he likes let him retire and come to me, I’ll give him a job to do. What work does he have to do if he leaves the military now? He can only be a security guard, useless”,  he fumed.

Kennedy Agyapong said upon talks with the Minister of Defence and some top military personnel, he has rendered an unqualified apology to Col. Aggrey.

“I am sorry… Minister had called me… My response was hot… I am sorry. I apologize.”

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Double Salary Scandal: Minority denies double salary allegations Double Salary Scandal Minority denies double salary allegations
Humour: Here are 5 Ministers that need an Obinim sticker to perform Humour Here are 5 Ministers that need an Obinim sticker to perform
Scandal: Some Mahama ministers were taking double salaries according to report Scandal Some Mahama ministers were taking double salaries according to report
Presidency: 2020 will be a cool chop for NPP if Mahama runs - Hamid Presidency 2020 will be a cool chop for NPP if Mahama runs - Hamid
Trust Issues: Don't allow National Security to investigate 'journalists' visa fraud - NDC Trust Issues Don't allow National Security to investigate 'journalists' visa fraud - NDC
Competence: Mahama was drunk when he made the Obinim sticker comment - NPP Competence Mahama was drunk when he made the Obinim sticker comment - NPP

Recommended Videos

Politics: Akufo-Addo needs “Obinim sticker” to perform – Mahama Politics Akufo-Addo needs “Obinim sticker” to perform – Mahama
Politics: Akufo-Addo was "hard" in his address to the nation - Rawlings Politics Akufo-Addo was "hard" in his address to the nation - Rawlings
Politics: Ghana is hell under Akufo-Addo - Yamin Politics Ghana is hell under Akufo-Addo - Yamin



Top Articles

1 Former First Lady Kennedy Agyapong goes after Lordina Mahama; accuses...bullet
2 Competence Mahama was drunk when he made the Obinim sticker comment - NPPbullet
3 Minister tears Mahama apart over "Obinim sticker" commentsbullet
4 Cheeky Jab Mahama comes under fire over 'Obinim sticker' commentsbullet
5 Obinim Sticker Controversy Work on your grammar - Ofosu Kwakye...bullet
6 Obinim Sticker Controversy Mahama is Africa's 'most...bullet
7 Job For The Boys Rev Owusu Bempah gets government appointmentbullet
8 Humour Here are 5 Ministers that need an Obinim sticker to...bullet
9 Obinim Sticker Comment Mahama was only joking with...bullet
10 US Military Deal Akufo-Addo is now a 'dead goat' -...bullet

Top Videos

1 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
2 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
3 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return soon – Samirabullet
4 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art...bullet
5 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
6 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom...bullet
7 Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his salary by 25%bullet
8 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
9 Sierra Leone elections Mahama pays courtesy call on...bullet
10 2018 SONA Nana Addo delivers State of the Nation...bullet

Politics

Former President John Mahama
Obinim Sticker Controversy Mahama should quit politics for stand-up comedy - NPP man
Northern regional Chairman of NPP, Bugri Naabu
Good Work I've made NPP more popular in the Northern Region - Bugri Naabu
Dr Opuni
Trial Opuni's lawyers file motion for the release of prosecution's documents
Eric Opoku Thugs who attacked MP's home to appear in court Tuesday