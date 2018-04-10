Kennedy Agyapong apologises to Army spokesperson

news

NPP Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong has rendered an apology to the spokesperson of the Ghana Armed Forces, Col. Aggrey.

The NPP firebrand labelled Col. Aggrey as a fool for saying the army recruits on merit and not on the whims and caprices from politicians.

Col. Aggrey said,"Enlistment of applicants into the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) is always based on merits not political influence or any other means… People think that if I pay money to somebody I can get myself in there. If all your documentation is correct you stand an equal chance like any other person to be picked.”

READ ALSO: The Ghana Army spokesperson is a fool - Kennedy Agyapong

The MP took offence to the above comments and responded angrily on Oman FM. “He (the Colonel) is a fool, ….if he knew what was going on in the military, he wouldn’t be going round speaking nonsense that he is a professional and that I can make all the noise", he uttered.



“Are you my mate? If my people are not recruited in the military so what? Do you know how many people I have employed in Ghana? If he likes let him retire and come to me, I’ll give him a job to do. What work does he have to do if he leaves the military now? He can only be a security guard, useless”, he fumed.

Kennedy Agyapong said upon talks with the Minister of Defence and some top military personnel, he has rendered an unqualified apology to Col. Aggrey.

“I am sorry… Minister had called me… My response was hot… I am sorry. I apologize.”