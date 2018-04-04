The Ghana Army spokesperson is a fool - Kennedy Agyapong

news

Outspoken Member of Parliament for the Assin Central Constituency, Hon. Kennedy Agyapong has slammed the spokesperson for the Ghana Army, Colonel Aggrey Quarshie as ignorant.

Agyapong further went on describe Col. Aggrey as a useless man.

This attack on the army spokesperson was in response to a comment he made in relation enlistment into the army.

Col. Aggrey said, "Enlistment of applicants into the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) is always based on merits not political influence or any other means.

But this comment caught the ire of Kennedy Agyapong who had said that the army should give him provisions to push his boys in.

He ranted, "He is a fool, ….if he knew what was going on in the military, he wouldn’t be going round speaking nonsense that he is a professional and that I can make all the noise.”

“Are you my mate? If my people are not recruited in the military so what? Do you know how many people I have employed in Ghana? If he likes let him retire and come to me, I’ll give him a job to do. What work does he have to do if he leaves the military now? He can only be a security guard, useless”, he continued.

Kennedy Agyapong had claimed that he got favours from the Police Service to enlist some of his constituents therefore he expects the same thing from the military.

Speaking on Oman FM' 'Boiling Point' programme, Agyapong further caustioned Col. Aggrey: "Go and check all the ranks in the military apart from the army commander, go and check, so when you try all directions, it bounces back but it’s nothing, but for you to respond to a simple statement that I’ve had a lot of jobs under the Akufo-Addo’s era except from the military, you are a foolish colonel. I’m telling him that he is a fool, come and arrest me and you’ll see what will happen, you’ll forget you are a soldier”.