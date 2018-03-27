news

New Patriotic Party (NPP) firebrand Kennedy Agyapong has explained why he doesn't attend church.

He said some workers at seat of government are the reason why he abandoned to go to the house of God.

He added that the workers engage in doing bad things all in the name of God.

"The reason I don’t go to church is that some workers at flagstaff house are just hypocrites. You see this Reverend who used to be a deputy transport officer at the Flagstaff house, he did bad things," Kennedy Agyapong said.

He has revealed that a reverend who worked at the Flagstaff House for just three months, dubiously acquired a government vehicle through a change of name.

Speaking on Accra-based Oman FM, the maverick politician said "The word is reverend. He was changing ownerships of cars all over; check the documents. He worked for only three months. When he is arrested I will get more information.

"But my brother when you look, it is because of people like this that’s why I don’t go to church."

He, however, described nowadays men of God as "fake" and duping Ghanaians for money.

They are "fake Men of God who hide under Christianity, to dupe people," he added.