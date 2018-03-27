Home > News > Local >

Ghanaian prophets engaging in daylight robbery - Kennedy Agyapong


Ghanaian prophets engaging in daylight robbery - Kennedy Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong said some workers at seat of government are the reason why he abandoned to go to the house of God.

Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong

Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong
New Patriotic Party (NPP) firebrand Kennedy Agyapong has explained why he doesn't attend church.

He said some workers at seat of government are the reason why he abandoned to go to the house of God.

He added that the workers engage in doing bad things all in the name of God.

READ MORE: Nana Addo must be careful - Kennedy Agyapong cries over unpaid salary

"The reason I don’t go to church is that some workers at flagstaff house are just hypocrites. You see this Reverend who used to be a deputy transport officer at the Flagstaff house, he did bad things," Kennedy Agyapong said.

He has revealed that a reverend who worked at the Flagstaff House for just three months, dubiously acquired a government vehicle through a change of name.

play

 

Speaking on Accra-based Oman FM, the maverick politician said "The word is reverend. He was changing ownerships of cars all over; check the documents. He worked for only three months. When he is arrested I will get more information.

"But my brother when you look, it is because of people like this that’s why I don’t go to church."

READ MORE: I'll make sure Opuni goes to jail - Kennedy Agyapong

He, however, described nowadays men of God as "fake" and duping Ghanaians for money.

They are "fake Men of God who hide under Christianity, to dupe people," he added.

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

