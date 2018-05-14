news

Musician Kwame Asare Obeng aka A-Plus, has alleged that one can only be in a good standing if you kill your opponents in the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He advised members of the NPP to treat people fairly.

His comments come at the back of members of the party accused him of compromising with former President John Mahama when the two met at the traditional marriage ceremony of Ghanaian actor John Dumelo and wife, Gifty Mawunya Dumelo over the weekend.

He said to be a loyal person in the NPP, you must kill your opponent.

"According to Nana B's campaign coordinator, when you meet John Mahama take a knife and kill him. That makes you a true NPP person. That is what the NPP is about. Kill all your opponents be be a member of good standing. Wow!!," he alleged in a Facebook post.

A-Plus added that he will always be friendly and diplomatic with Mahama because he understands politics.

He suggested that members of the NPP are only causing confusion.

He wrote "I dedicate this song to myself. E go pain them ankasa!!!! Goodnight my friends. When you meet John Mahama you can kill him. Me diɛ I'll show him respect as a former president. Deal with it!!!."