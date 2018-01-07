Home > News > Politics >

Kwakye Ofosu :  Ampaw and Addison as special prosecutors "special waste"- ex-minister


The two have been reported as the most favourite of the President, Nana Akufo-Addo, for the top job of fighting grand corruption and politically exposed persons who may find themselves in corrupt practices.

play Atoko Ampaw, left, Philip Addison, right.
A former Deputy Minister under the John Mahama administration has said it will be a "special waste" to appoint Messrs Akoto Ampaw and Philip Addison to serve as  Special Prosecutor and Deputy respectively.

Felix Kwakye Ofosu, who served as Mr Mahama's Deputy Communications Minister, said the two are "NPP ideologues" who may not be able to prosecute the President's "numerous relatives in government."

According to him, the two have no semblance of independence, owing to their association with the NPP.

In a Facebook post, he noted: "It had better not be true that Messrs Akoto Ampaw and Philip Addison have been tapped by President Akufo Addo to serve as Special Prosecutor and Deputy respectively.

"The argument for the creation of that office has been that it was needed to bring a semblance of independence to decisions to prosecute offending public officials.

"If the appointment of these two partisan gentlemen is confirmed,that office would be a special waste of everybody's time.

"How are these NPP ideologues ever expected to be able to take a decision to prosecute any of the President's numerous relatives in government for instance?

"It has always been about form and not substance with the NPP."

