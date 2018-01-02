Home > News > Politics >

Nana Akufo-Addo :  President signs Special Prosecutor Act, 4 others


Nana Akufo-Addo President signs Special Prosecutor Act, 4 others

Speaking at a brief ceremony in the President’s inner office, Nana Akufo-Addo said he was hopeful the infrastructure needed for the full and proper implementation of the new laws will be done soon.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assented to five Acts including that of the Special Prosecutor which were passed by Parliament in 2017.

The others are Northern Development Authority, Middle Belt Devt Authority, Coastal Development Authority, and the Zongo Development Fund.

Speaking at a brief ceremony in the President’s inner office, Nana Akufo-Addo said he was hopeful the infrastructure needed for the full and proper implementation of the new laws will be done soon.

READ ALSO: 2018 is my year of 'supersonic speed', President Akufo-Addo says

Present at the ceremony were the Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, the Minister for Information, Mustapha Hamid and his deputy Kojo Oppong Nkrumah.

Special Prosecutor Law

In his speech, the President said that even though the Special Prosecutor Bill has raised some controversies, he is hopeful that its full implementation would help root out Corruption in Ghana’s body politic.

READ ALSO: NPP gov’t to implement one district, one ambulance in 2018

He added that both past and present public office holders will be subjected to the scrutiny of the Special Prosecutor law.

The three Development Authorities

The President said he is hopeful that the three laws that set up the three development authorities will go a long way to deliver development at the grass root of the Ghanaian society.

Zongo Development

The President said since the Zongo development fund has found expression in the laws of Ghana, he is certain all Zongo communities in Ghana would find a new energy for their transformation.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

Kennedy Agyapong: NPP MP to pay GH¢5000 monthly salary to 5 highlife musicians Kennedy Agyapong NPP MP to pay GH¢5000 monthly salary to 5 highlife musicians
Corruption Fight: Rawlings must criticise NPP gov't - Political Science lecturer Corruption Fight Rawlings must criticise NPP gov't - Political Science lecturer
New Year Resolutions: NPP gov’t to implement one district, one ambulance in 2018 New Year Resolutions NPP gov’t to implement one district, one ambulance in 2018
NPP Government: Ghanaians will benefit more from gov’t policies in 2018 – Boadu NPP Government Ghanaians will benefit more from gov’t policies in 2018 – Boadu
Corruption Fight: Tackle 'cash for dinner seats affair' - Rawlings to Akufo-Addo Corruption Fight Tackle 'cash for dinner seats affair' - Rawlings to Akufo-Addo
Nana Akufo-Addo: 2018 is my year of 'supersonic speed', President Akufo-Addo says Nana Akufo-Addo 2018 is my year of 'supersonic speed', President Akufo-Addo says

Recommended Videos

Goals: Former soccer star George Weah is Liberia's new president Goals Former soccer star George Weah is Liberia's new president
NPP Race: Richard Ahiagbah to wrestle John Boadu, Sir John NPP Race Richard Ahiagbah to wrestle John Boadu, Sir John
Video: Wife of KABA cries bitterly at husband's One week Commemoration Video Wife of KABA cries bitterly at husband's One week Commemoration



Top Articles

1 31 December Revolution In speech, Rawlings takes aim at Valerie Sawyerrbullet
2 Akufo-Addo Gov't Solidarise with my appointees who may be prosecuted -...bullet
3 Presidential staffer under criticism for mocking unemployed Ghanaiansbullet
4 Politics 'Answer your 170 economic questions' - Amissah-Arthur...bullet
5 Nana Akufo-Addo President signs Special Prosecutor Act, 4 othersbullet
6 Brotherly Love Mahama hangs out with Owusu Bempah, Obinimbullet
7 Kennedy Agyapong NPP MP to pay GH¢5000 monthly salary to 5...bullet
8 Nana Akufo-Addo 2018 is my year of 'supersonic speed',...bullet
9 Bond Issuance 'CHRAJ report vindicate us' -Minority MPs...bullet
10 Football and Politics 7 Ghanaian footballers who can...bullet

Top Videos

1 Goals Former soccer star George Weah is Liberia's new presidentbullet
2 Politics Ghana must offer Mugabe asylum - Okudzeto Ablawkabullet
3 Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe resigns as president of Zimbabwebullet
4 No Appointment I'm ready to sweep the Flagstaff House for a fee -...bullet
5 Elections 2020 I'm ready to be the next President of Ghana –...bullet
6 Greedy Bastards NDC infiltrated by self-seeking opportunists –...bullet
7 NPP Race Richard Ahiagbah to wrestle John Boadu, Sir Johnbullet
8 Video Wife of KABA cries bitterly at husband's One week...bullet
9 Video Appiah Stadium warns Mahama against his close...bullet
10 Watch Video NPP bigwigs danced at Cape Coast delegates...bullet

Politics

Video Your children will die - Owusu Bempah tells people behind NPP poster
Bribery Claims I have forgiven Ayariga - Osei Owusu
Liberia Election Run-off Mahama congratulates George Weah
Liberia Elections Nana Addo congratulates George Weah on Liberia election victory