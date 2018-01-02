Nana Akufo-Addo :  President signs Special Prosecutor Act, 4 others

news

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assented to five Acts including that of the Special Prosecutor which were passed by Parliament in 2017.

The others are Northern Development Authority, Middle Belt Devt Authority, Coastal Development Authority, and the Zongo Development Fund.

Speaking at a brief ceremony in the President’s inner office, Nana Akufo-Addo said he was hopeful the infrastructure needed for the full and proper implementation of the new laws will be done soon.

Present at the ceremony were the Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, the Minister for Information, Mustapha Hamid and his deputy Kojo Oppong Nkrumah.

Special Prosecutor Law

In his speech, the President said that even though the Special Prosecutor Bill has raised some controversies, he is hopeful that its full implementation would help root out Corruption in Ghana’s body politic.

He added that both past and present public office holders will be subjected to the scrutiny of the Special Prosecutor law.

The three Development Authorities

The President said he is hopeful that the three laws that set up the three development authorities will go a long way to deliver development at the grass root of the Ghanaian society.

Zongo Development

The President said since the Zongo development fund has found expression in the laws of Ghana, he is certain all Zongo communities in Ghana would find a new energy for their transformation.