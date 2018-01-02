Home > News > Politics >

New Year Resolutions :  NPP gov't to implement one district, one ambulance in 2018


New Year Resolutions NPP gov’t to implement one district, one ambulance in 2018

The Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyemang Manu, said the nation’s ambulance stock was not augmented for the past 8 years hence their resolution.

The Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyemang Manu, has said that the government will deliver about 275 new ambulances for all districts in the country.

He explained that the purchase of the ambulances is factored into the one constituency, one million dollars agenda promised by the government, and was meant “to ensure that each district has at least one ambulance.”

The Minister said the nation’s ambulance stock was not augmented for the past 8 years adding that “even those which had already been purchased were not operational, money has already been paid but we cannot use them”.

“We are still talking about how to address this outstanding problem,” he added.

Mr Agyemang Manu was speaking at a Cocktail Party organised by the Ansu Ababio Paediatric Centre (AAPC) of the Dormaa Presbyterian Hospital to solicit for funds for its Sick Kids Fund.

He said already tender had been entered for the supply of 15 more ambulances for the sector Ministry with plans for 200 additional ambulances, 50 more through a grant and a final 30 later in the course of the year.

“We want to build the ambulance stock for the country,” he stated.

The Minister also added that they have plans to decentralise the work of teaching hospitals in the country.

He stated that Dormaa Presbyterian Hospital had been selected for upgrade to become a small teaching hospital for graduates of the medical school for their internship and housemanship.

“During the course of the year, these interns would be announced, some of them would be sent to the AAPC,” he added.

