Liberia Elections :  Nana Addo congratulates George Weah on Liberia election victory

news

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has congratulated former Fifa World Football Player of the Year, George Weah, on his victory in the Liberian presidential run-off held on Tuesday.

Weah won 12 of the 15 counties in the west African country's elections.

He has defeated Vice President Joseph Boakai to win the presidential run-off election with 61.5 percent of the vote based on 98.1 percent of ballots cast.

READ ALSO: Mahama arrives in Liberia to monitor election run-off

The former AC Milan striker becomes the 25th president of the country.

The 1995 FIFA World Player of the Year and Ballon d’Or winner, is set to succeed President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, in a contest that completes the country’s first democratic transition of power in more than 70 years.

Weah has taken to Twitter to thank all his supporters, saying that he plans to liberate the country.

Nana Addo in a Facebook post, expressed hopes that the former World Best Footballer's election "will lead to the improvement of the living standards of Liberians".

"Warm congratulations to George Oppong Weah on his decisive victory in Liberia’s peaceful presidential run-off, thus becoming the next President of the Republic Liberia," the post read.