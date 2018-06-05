news

Ex-President John Mahama has chastised Accra based media conglomerate, Multimedia for their continuous vile propaganda against him.

In a post on Facebook, Mahama decried the lack of standards that currently lacks at the Kokomlemle based company.

The statement is believed to be a response to a news report this morning by Joy FM that GFA President Kwesi Nyantakyi mentioned to the Ghana Police that John Mahama and the NDC were paid $8m by some investors.

Nyantakyi is alleged to have accused the ex-President of been involved in the brewing scandal that has been exposed by a new investigative piece by ace journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

Mahama posted:

In a related development, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has issued a statement to deny the reports. The statement said "National Democratic Congress (NDC) Campaign in 2016, a desperately concocted story carried by Accra radio station, Joy FM, that an unknown person gave an amount of $8 million to the party for the elections."





"This is a subterfuge and a deliberately woven lie, between Joy FM, Kwesi Nyantakyi and the Police CID, for the sole purpose of sharing the profound damage done to the President and some of his lieutenants by claims made in the Anas video by Kwesi Nyantakyi", it added.