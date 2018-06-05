Home > News > Politics >

Anas works for Mahama - NPP Chairman


Allegations Anas works for Mahama - NPP Chairman

According to Chairman Wontumi, Anas is corrupt adding that he works for Mahama.

  Published:
Anas Aremeyaw Anas play

Anas Aremeyaw Anas
The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Bosiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi has stated that ace investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas works for former President John Mahama.

According to him, Anas is corrupt and due to his corrupt practices, he once pulled a gun on him.

He said Anas does not work for the NPP because "he is one of Mahama’s boys".

READ MORE: 4 judges indicted in Anas exposé suffering from strokes - NPP MP

"I don’t know Anas in NPP; I know Anas to be a Mahama Boy. He works for the NDC. He is a very corrupt guy and very soon I will come out. I once pulled a gun on him.

play

 

"If you take his tapes to the lab, you can detect they have been cut and some taken out; that is what will make you know he is a liar," he added.

His comments come at the back of the Member of Parliament (MP) of Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong who has mounted a strong onslaught against Anas over his style of journalism alleging, he has no moral right to expose corruption when he is unclean himself.

READ MORE: NPP chairman stupid and corrupt to support Anas - Kennedy Agyapong

Speaking on Adom TV last Tuesday, he described Anas as a corrupt journalist who sets people up just to destroy them.

