Mahama eulogises late Winnie Mandela


Tribute Mahama eulogises late Winnie Mandela

Winnie Mandela passed on at the age of 81 on Monday.

  • Published:
Former President John Mahama has paid tribute to the former First Lady of South Africa, Winnie Mandela, following her demise.

The former wife of anti-apartheid campaigner Nelson Mandela passed on at the age of 81 on Monday.

Mrs. Mandela died after battling with a long-time illness, family spokesman Victor Dlamini confirmed.

Mahama, who was familiar with the late Winnie Mandela before her demise, described her as a bold, passionate woman who served her nation with diligence.

John Mahama play

John Mahama

 

In a Facebook post the Mahama wrote: “Sad to note the passing of yet another African icon. Winnie Madikizela-Mandela served her nation, South Africa, her people and Africa well. She will be remembered for her active fight on the side of Nelson Mandela and his compatriots against apartheid. 

“Growing up, we were inspired by her strength in continuing the struggle while Mandela and his colleagues were incarcerated. A bold fighter and champion of female empowerment, Winnie will be kindly remembered and celebrated for centuries. 

“I had the privilege of meeting Winnie in her later years in Soweto, and she remained passionate about the ideals of Pan Africanism.

“At this moment we join in solidarity with the Government and people of South Africa, and all freedom fighters across the world to mourn her passing.”

The late Winnie Mandela and her former husband Nelson Mandela, who were both jailed, were a symbol of the country’s anti-apartheid struggle for three decades.

Tributes have poured in from both far and near following her death, with former President Mahama also among those who have eulogized the late anti-apartheid campaigner.

