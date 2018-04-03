Home > News > Politics >

We recruit by merit, don't 'mind' Kennedy Agyapong - GAF


Army Enlisting We recruit by merit, don't 'mind' Kennedy Agyapong - GAF

Agyapong had boasted that he had slots from the police service and he fixed his people there and he expects such favour from the army too for his people.

  • Published:
Kennedy Agyapong play

Kennedy Agyapong
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Communications Director of the Ghana Armed Forces, Col. Aggrey Quashie has insisted that recruitment into the Ghana Armed Forces is based on merit.

The Army spokesperson said they don't enlist people into the army based on their political colours.

He was commenting on the back of comments made by the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong. The maverick politician is quoted to have said he was keenly looking forward to getting special military protocol slots for “his people” otherwise “he will make noise”.

READ ALSO: Asiedu Nketiah owes me $200 - Kennedy Agyapong

Agyapong had boasted that he had slots from the police service and he fixed his people there and he expects such favour from the army too for his people.

Ghana-US soldiers play

Ghana-US soldiers

 

“Enlistment of applicants into the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) is always based on merits not political influence or any other means, Public Relations Officer (PRO) GAF, Colonel Aggrey Quashie has said.

READ ALSO: Ghanaian prophets engaging in daylight robbery - Kennedy Agyapong

“People make these statements because they have the right to say whatever they want to say but we are also focusing on our process. ..There is no way anybody will be recruited by unfair means”, he added.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Prophetic Challenge: Prophets predicting win for Mahama in 2020 are liars - Owusu Bempah Prophetic Challenge Prophets predicting win for Mahama in 2020 are liars - Owusu Bempah
Military Base Saga: Mustapha Hamid needs his head examined - Asiedu Nketiah Military Base Saga Mustapha Hamid needs his head examined - Asiedu Nketiah
NPP Achievements: Mustapha Hamid lists 30 ‘achievements’ of NPP  first budget NPP Achievements Mustapha Hamid lists 30 ‘achievements’ of NPP  first budget
Bold Declaration: NPP will rule Ghana for a very long time - Chairman Wontumi Bold Declaration NPP will rule Ghana for a very long time - Chairman Wontumi
Ghana-US Military Deal: Your unusual silence on military deal is not national interest – Ablakwa To Nana Addo Ghana-US Military Deal Your unusual silence on military deal is not national interest – Ablakwa To Nana Addo
Allegations: Nana Addo appointing ex-girlfriends to key positons – Asiedu Nketia Allegations Nana Addo appointing ex-girlfriends to key positons – Asiedu Nketia

Recommended Videos

Easter Message Easter Message
Ghana-US Military Deal: I Support Demo Against US Military Deal – Mahama Ghana-US Military Deal I Support Demo Against US Military Deal – Mahama
State Visit: Mahama holds discussions with Dubai ruler State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai ruler



Top Articles

1 Allegations Nana Addo appointing ex-girlfriends to key positons – Asiedu...bullet
2 Politics NPP campaign promises biggest "swindle" in history -Kwakye Ofosubullet
3 Violence Hooligans attack NDC MP's house; scores woundedbullet
4 US military Agreement Security analyst calls for impeachment of...bullet
5 Reshuffle Rasheed Seidu Inusah appointed new BNI bossbullet
6 Politics "No sense" in Anyidoho's coup d'etat comments -Kweku...bullet
7 Allegations Nana Addo, Bawumia, Martin Amidu are corrupt -...bullet
8 Military Agreement Where is Akufo-Addo? President silent...bullet
9 Deceit Ghanaians are naturally liars - Kofi Wayobullet
10 Security Read Ghana's 'controversial' military...bullet

Top Videos

1 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
2 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
3 Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officerbullet
4 Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his salary by 25%bullet
5 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
6 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
7 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as...bullet
8 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 -...bullet
9 Politics EC from DR Congo seek electoral advice from Mahamabullet
10 Politics Transition Speaker Mike Oquaye sworn in as...bullet

Politics

Deputy General Secretary of NDC Koku Anyidoho
NDC Deputy Secretary Koku Anyidoho says he remains unrepentant
Warning Mahama cautions public against fake Facebook accounts in his name
uniBank Takeover Bawumia, Addison 'ungrateful' to Duffuor - NDC MP
Politics Eschew acrimony and put Ghana first -Palmer-Buckle tells NPP,NDC