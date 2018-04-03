We recruit by merit, don't 'mind' Kennedy Agyapong - GAF

news

The Communications Director of the Ghana Armed Forces, Col. Aggrey Quashie has insisted that recruitment into the Ghana Armed Forces is based on merit.

The Army spokesperson said they don't enlist people into the army based on their political colours.

He was commenting on the back of comments made by the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong. The maverick politician is quoted to have said he was keenly looking forward to getting special military protocol slots for “his people” otherwise “he will make noise”.

Agyapong had boasted that he had slots from the police service and he fixed his people there and he expects such favour from the army too for his people.

“Enlistment of applicants into the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) is always based on merits not political influence or any other means, Public Relations Officer (PRO) GAF, Colonel Aggrey Quashie has said.

“People make these statements because they have the right to say whatever they want to say but we are also focusing on our process. ..There is no way anybody will be recruited by unfair means”, he added.