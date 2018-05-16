Home > News > Politics >

Mahama gave all the juicy contracts to his brothers - Ken Agyapong


Nepotism Mahama gave all the juicy contracts to his brothers - Ken Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong said this in justification to reports that President Nana Akufo-Addo has appointed a lot of his family members into government.

  • Published:
Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong play

Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for the Assin Central Constituency, Kennedy Agyapong has alleged that ex-President Mahama made sure all the juicy contracts under his government went through his brothers.

He claims the Mahama brothers; Ibrahim, Energy, and Peter were the power brokers in the last NDC administration.

Kennedy Agyapong said this in justification to reports that President Nana Akufo-Addo has appointed a lot of his family members into government.

READ ALSO: NPP is losing ground in the Ashanti Region - Kennedy Agyapong

He said it is not something new and a similar thing happened under Mahama. He, however, said under Mahama, his brothers controlled contracts but Nana's family are educated that's why he's given them positions.

“Mahama’s brothers were business-minded whereas the Akufo-Addo’s are educationally inclined. In NDC government under Mahama if you do not go to Peter if you don’t go to Energy and Ibrahim… these three guys were solid on the ground for every appointment and every business”, he disclosed on Adom TV.

Member of parliament for Assin Central  Kennedy Agyapong play

Member of parliament for Assin Central  Kennedy Agyapong

 

The maverick politician also alleged the Mahama brothers were all doing contracts in the country making them the richest in the country because they chose business.

He maintained that Mahama’s brothers are successful business persons as a result and are among the richest in the country reiterating that every appointment literally had to pass through them citing instances where prospective appointees had to serve them before being offered appointments.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Elections: NPP postpones National Delegates Congress to July 6th-8th Elections NPP postpones National Delegates Congress to July 6th-8th
Bloated Government: Nana Addo's family members more educated than Mahama's - NPP MP Bloated Government Nana Addo's family members more educated than Mahama's - NPP MP
Fighting Corruption: Deputy Special Prosecutor nominee to be vetted by Parliament tomorrow Fighting Corruption Deputy Special Prosecutor nominee to be vetted by Parliament tomorrow
2019 Election: Utomi tasks youth on voting rights 2019 Election Utomi tasks youth on voting rights
NPP Congress: Freddie Blay gives GH¢100,000 each to 275 NPP Women organisers NPP Congress Freddie Blay gives GH¢100,000 each to 275 NPP Women organisers
Prophecy: Akufo-Addo will be a one-term President - Political Scientist Prophecy Akufo-Addo will be a one-term President - Political Scientist

Recommended Videos

Politics: Nana Addo not in charge; Gov’t on auto pilot – Mahama Politics Nana Addo not in charge; Gov’t on auto pilot – Mahama
Politics: Young people can’t rule Ghana yet - Joshua Alabi Politics Young people can’t rule Ghana yet - Joshua Alabi
Politics: Speaker Oquaye asks gays to seek medical treatment for deformity Politics Speaker Oquaye asks gays to seek medical treatment for deformity



Top Articles

1 Prophetic I'll return to power in 2020 - John Mahama declaresbullet
2 Accusations Mahama made me useless as veep - Amissah Arthurbullet
3 Prophecy Akufo-Addo will be a one-term President - Political Scientistbullet
4 Allegations Kill your opponents in NPP to be of good standing - A-Plusbullet
5 Fake News Akufo-Addo's daughter denies buying £9.3m mansion in...bullet
6 Rebuttal Mahama never made me useless - Amissah Arthur clarifiesbullet
7 NPP Congress Freddie Blay gives GH¢100,000 each to 275 NPP...bullet
8 NPP Government Funding free SHS from oil money most...bullet
9 Security Cabinet approves agreement for a US military...bullet
10 Bloated Government Nana Addo's family members more...bullet

Top Videos

1 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
2 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art...bullet
3 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
4 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
5 Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officerbullet
6 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return soon –...bullet
7 Political News Prof. Oquaye to be sworn in again as acting...bullet
8 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
9 Politics Akufo-Addo summons US ambassador over...bullet
10 Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his...bullet

Politics

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
Employment 90,643 graduates have applied for Nation Builders Corps
Former President John Agyekum Kufuor
Politics African leaders perform poorly because they're forced - Kufuor
Nana Akomea
One-Sided Too many Akans vying for positions in the NPP - Nana Akomea
Former Communications Director of NPP, Nana Akomea
Tribal Politics NPP likely to elect only Akans as national leaders - Nana Akomea