news

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for the Assin Central Constituency, Kennedy Agyapong has alleged that ex-President Mahama made sure all the juicy contracts under his government went through his brothers.

He claims the Mahama brothers; Ibrahim, Energy, and Peter were the power brokers in the last NDC administration.

Kennedy Agyapong said this in justification to reports that President Nana Akufo-Addo has appointed a lot of his family members into government.

READ ALSO: NPP is losing ground in the Ashanti Region - Kennedy Agyapong

He said it is not something new and a similar thing happened under Mahama. He, however, said under Mahama, his brothers controlled contracts but Nana's family are educated that's why he's given them positions.

“Mahama’s brothers were business-minded whereas the Akufo-Addo’s are educationally inclined. In NDC government under Mahama if you do not go to Peter if you don’t go to Energy and Ibrahim… these three guys were solid on the ground for every appointment and every business”, he disclosed on Adom TV.

The maverick politician also alleged the Mahama brothers were all doing contracts in the country making them the richest in the country because they chose business.

He maintained that Mahama’s brothers are successful business persons as a result and are among the richest in the country reiterating that every appointment literally had to pass through them citing instances where prospective appointees had to serve them before being offered appointments.