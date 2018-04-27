Home > News > Politics >

NPP is losing ground in the Ashanti Region - Kennedy Agyapong


Revelation NPP is losing ground in the Ashanti Region - Kennedy Agyapong

Ken blamed this on the inaction of some of the appointees of the government that hail from the Ashanti Region.

  • Published:
MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong play

MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Hon. Kennedy Agyapong has warned the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to be wary of the apathy currently ensuing in its stronghold, the Ashanti Region.

Agyapong said there's a strong propaganda against President Akufo-Addo in the region and if it is not addressed, it can lead to major damages in the 2020 general elections.

The controversial NPP Member of Parliament for Assin Central said the grounds in the Ashanti Region is no longer fertile for the ruling party based on his first-hand information he gathered when he visited the region.

READ ALSO: MMT boss should have shot security coordinator - Ken Agyapong

Ken blamed this on the inaction of some of the appointees of the government that hail from the Ashanti Region.

“I went to the Ashanti Region on Friday. I went there and I deliberately went to do underground and listened to their feelings and truthfully, it is not good. (3ny3)", Agyapong lamented.

“Go to Kumasi and see. There are some issues they are trying to use against the President Akufo-Addo in Ashanti Region, I dont agree with them complete. I am going to mention some names to draw their attention to something.. Boakye Agyarko, he is half half… he is from Jamasi… Frimpong Boateng says he is from Western Region and Ashanti. Kyei Mensah, Asiamah, Napo, Cecilia Dapaah, Kan Dapaah…” he added.

Ken contends the lack of development in the region has nothing to do with the President but his appointees.

READ ALSO: NPP protecting corrupt NDC officials - Kennedy Agyapong

“They tell the Ashanti Region people things to fall into their ears, that Akufo-Addo has done this… He has done that… Have you people thought about what Akufo Addo has given you? The number of ministers you have…. I even forgot to mention Akoto Agric. The two Akotos, they are all part of it", he said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Sankofa: Ghanaians are calling for the return of Mahama - Brogya Genfi Sankofa Ghanaians are calling for the return of Mahama - Brogya Genfi
Appraisal: Nana Ama Dokua is doing a great job - Mustapha Hamid Appraisal Nana Ama Dokua is doing a great job - Mustapha Hamid
Allegations: Majority Leader masterminded Paul Afoko's suspension - NPP man Allegations Majority Leader masterminded Paul Afoko's suspension - NPP man
Reality? Nana Addo has fixed the economy - Gabby Otchere-Darko Reality? Nana Addo has fixed the economy - Gabby Otchere-Darko
Campaign Promise: We're not sponsoring people to demand for new regions - Dan Botwe Campaign Promise We're not sponsoring people to demand for new regions - Dan Botwe
Bloated Government: Nana Addo blew GH¢1.5 billion on 963 Presidential staffers in 2017 - Anita Desosoo Bloated Government Nana Addo blew GH¢1.5 billion on 963 Presidential staffers in 2017 - Anita Desosoo

Recommended Videos

Rent Control: Parliament to pass new rent law, era of two years advance over Rent Control Parliament to pass new rent law, era of two years advance over
Security Analyst: Ghana-US military deal has exposed us to terrorism Security Analyst Ghana-US military deal has exposed us to terrorism
Communications Director: Government is not starting any process to homosexuality legalize Communications Director Government is not starting any process to homosexuality legalize



Top Articles

1 Elephant-size Government Presidential staffers undermines pledge to...bullet
2 Special Prosecutor Akufo-Addo nominates Naa Koshie Lamptey as Martin...bullet
3 Road Carnage Bugri Naabu involved in accident, flown to Accra for...bullet
4 Homosexuality Christian MPs fight legalisation of gay rights in Ghanabullet
5 Double Salary Saga NPP gov't shielding 'corrupt' NDC MPs -...bullet
6 Defamation Embattled former COCOBOD CEO Stephen Opuni sues Lil Winbullet
7 John Mahama Farida Mahama is nearly as tall as Lordina Mahamabullet
8 998 Presidential Staffers NDC are hypocrites for...bullet
9 Opposition Party NDC accused of printing NPP T-Shirts...bullet
10 Security Ghana is not safe under Akufo-Addo - Joshua Alabibullet

Top Videos

1 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
2 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art...bullet
3 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
4 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return soon – Samirabullet
5 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
6 Politics EC from DR Congo seek electoral advice from Mahamabullet
7 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 -...bullet
8 Sierra Leone elections Mahama pays courtesy call on...bullet
9 Free SHS Funds Released By Government Government...bullet
10 Government News Names you can't register according to...bullet

Politics

Parliament of Ghana
Not Urgent Parliament withdraws RTI bill again over procedural concerns
Former Supreme Court judge Joaquim Barbosa is seen as a potential heavyweight in Brazil's presidential race
Joaquim Barbosa Brazil's former chief justice criticizes austerity reforms
Deputy Minister of Information
Unemployment Be a little patient with Akufo-Addo - Dep. Information Minister begs
Allotey Jacobs
Party Funds I didn't embezzle NDC's GHS 2 billion - Allotey Jacobs