NPP is losing ground in the Ashanti Region - Kennedy Agyapong

news

The Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Hon. Kennedy Agyapong has warned the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to be wary of the apathy currently ensuing in its stronghold, the Ashanti Region.

Agyapong said there's a strong propaganda against President Akufo-Addo in the region and if it is not addressed, it can lead to major damages in the 2020 general elections.

The controversial NPP Member of Parliament for Assin Central said the grounds in the Ashanti Region is no longer fertile for the ruling party based on his first-hand information he gathered when he visited the region.

READ ALSO: MMT boss should have shot security coordinator - Ken Agyapong

Ken blamed this on the inaction of some of the appointees of the government that hail from the Ashanti Region.

“I went to the Ashanti Region on Friday. I went there and I deliberately went to do underground and listened to their feelings and truthfully, it is not good. (3ny3)", Agyapong lamented.

“Go to Kumasi and see. There are some issues they are trying to use against the President Akufo-Addo in Ashanti Region, I dont agree with them complete. I am going to mention some names to draw their attention to something.. Boakye Agyarko, he is half half… he is from Jamasi… Frimpong Boateng says he is from Western Region and Ashanti. Kyei Mensah, Asiamah, Napo, Cecilia Dapaah, Kan Dapaah…” he added.

Ken contends the lack of development in the region has nothing to do with the President but his appointees.

READ ALSO: NPP protecting corrupt NDC officials - Kennedy Agyapong

“They tell the Ashanti Region people things to fall into their ears, that Akufo-Addo has done this… He has done that… Have you people thought about what Akufo Addo has given you? The number of ministers you have…. I even forgot to mention Akoto Agric. The two Akotos, they are all part of it", he said.