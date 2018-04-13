Home > News > Politics >

NPP protecting corrupt NDC officials - Kennedy Agyapong


Allegations NPP protecting corrupt NDC officials - Kennedy Agyapong

The controversial politician cum businessman accused some elements within his party of shielding some of the past appointees

  • Published:
Kennedy Agyapong play

Kennedy Agyapong
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Maverick politician Kennedy Agyapong has slammed his party New Patriotic Party (NPP) for protecting some members from the erstwhile NDC administration.

He said some members of the NDC who have been indicted for corrupt activities are still walking free and it's baffling.

“That is the problem I have with my party. The documents are there…the fraudulent deals the NDC appointees have engaged in and have been allowed to grow wings to turn round to accuse us is disgusting and I don’t understand my own party. Those who were at the top are being treated leniently I can tell you this on authority”, he said.

READ ALSO: 'I sacked my son’s girlfriend because she didn’t know how to cook'

He bemoaned the lack of action by his government on these NDC members. “Full investigations into shady deals involving officials under the past National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration have been conducted and evidence gathered but they are currently on someone’s desk gathering dust”, he added.

The controversial politician cum businessman accused some elements within his party of shielding some of the past appointees from prosecution despite being established through investigations they engaged in corrupt deals.

READ ALSO: Kennedy Agyapong goes after Lordina Mahama; accuses her of 'shady' financial deals

“They have rather turned round accusing us left, right and centre. I have made the President aware of what is happening. Every Ministry, Agency, and Departments we have done full investigations and the documents are there”, he reiterated.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Obinim Sticker: Calling Nana Addo super incompetent unpresidential - Awuku Obinim Sticker Calling Nana Addo super incompetent unpresidential - Awuku
Levels: Kweku Baako hasn't been a Minister before, don't compare us - Hamid Levels Kweku Baako hasn't been a Minister before, don't compare us - Hamid
NPP Elections: Wontumi's opponent pulls out of Chairmanship race NPP Elections Wontumi's opponent pulls out of Chairmanship race
Peter Abum-Sarkodie: Acting EPA boss sacked Peter Abum-Sarkodie Acting EPA boss sacked
Job For The Boys? My appointment not political – Owusu Bempah to critics Job For The Boys? My appointment not political – Owusu Bempah to critics
NPP Race: NPP General Secretary hopeful promises One Executive One passport NPP Race NPP General Secretary hopeful promises One Executive One passport

Recommended Videos

Politics: $19 billion China loan will arrive in August – Hamid Politics $19 billion China loan will arrive in August – Hamid
Politics: Rev Owusu Bempah gets government appointment Politics Rev Owusu Bempah gets government appointment
Politics: Akufo-Addo needs “Obinim sticker” to perform – Mahama Politics Akufo-Addo needs “Obinim sticker” to perform – Mahama



Top Articles

1 Vigilantism NPP vigilante group chase away NDC contractors in Tamalebullet
2 Ras Mubarak denied entry into Palestinebullet
3 Video NDC Deputy Communications Director dragged out of Peace FM...bullet
4 Humour Here are 5 Ministers that need an Obinim sticker to performbullet
5 Corruption Charges Attorney General blocks Opuni's motion to...bullet
6 Accountability Oil funded projects in three Northern Regions...bullet
7 Levels Kweku Baako hasn't been a Minister before, don't...bullet
8 Job For The Boys? My appointment not political – Owusu...bullet
9 Obinim Sticker Mahama is not civilised - Kennedy Agyapongbullet
10 Presidency Nana Konadu leads Govt delegation to...bullet

Top Videos

1 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
2 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
3 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art...bullet
4 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom Bankubullet
5 Sierra Leone elections Mahama pays courtesy call on President...bullet
6 Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officerbullet
7 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
8 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return...bullet
9 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
10 Politics EC from DR Congo seek electoral advice from...bullet

Politics

Bugri Naabu
Regional Elections Some NPP aspirants are NDC moles - Bugri Naabu
Fritz Baffuor
Opinion Akufo-Addo has under-achieved - Fritz Baffour
Governance Fight corruption to sustain economic growth – Bishop Titi-Ofei to gov’t
Prez Nana Akufo Addo
Ghana-US Military Deal Akufo-Addo unconvincing – Researchers