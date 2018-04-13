NPP protecting corrupt NDC officials - Kennedy Agyapong

news

Maverick politician Kennedy Agyapong has slammed his party New Patriotic Party (NPP) for protecting some members from the erstwhile NDC administration.

He said some members of the NDC who have been indicted for corrupt activities are still walking free and it's baffling.

“That is the problem I have with my party. The documents are there…the fraudulent deals the NDC appointees have engaged in and have been allowed to grow wings to turn round to accuse us is disgusting and I don’t understand my own party. Those who were at the top are being treated leniently I can tell you this on authority”, he said.

He bemoaned the lack of action by his government on these NDC members. “Full investigations into shady deals involving officials under the past National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration have been conducted and evidence gathered but they are currently on someone’s desk gathering dust”, he added.

The controversial politician cum businessman accused some elements within his party of shielding some of the past appointees from prosecution despite being established through investigations they engaged in corrupt deals.

“They have rather turned round accusing us left, right and centre. I have made the President aware of what is happening. Every Ministry, Agency, and Departments we have done full investigations and the documents are there”, he reiterated.