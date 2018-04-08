Home > News > Politics >

Kennedy Agyapong goes after Lordina Mahama of 'shady' deals


Former First Lady Kennedy Agyapong goes after Lordina Mahama; accuses her of 'shady' financial deals

He accused the former first lady of using one Agyekum, who served as a Deputy Minister  Local Government Minister under the Mahama administration, as her surrogate in the financial transaction at an unnamed bank.

The Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong, has raised eyebrows over some financial transactions involving former President John Mahama wife's, Lordina Mahama.

Speaking on Accra-based Oman FM last Thursday, the firebrand politicians alleged that the 'shady' transaction took place after Mr Mahama lost the 2016 polls.

He disclosed that when Mr Agyekum, who he says is Mrs Mahama's surrogate, went to withdraw the money, he uncounted some challenges.

As a result, he noted, Mr Agyekum got angry and created a scene at the bank.

The Assin South MP said he has reported the issue to the National Security Minister, Kan Dapaah.

He also claimed to have in his possession emails of the financial transaction as well as  correspondence between Mrs Mahama and Mr Agyekum.

He said: “I have all the emails of the transaction. I will deal with them. Whoever they are. This Bank, (he pointed to the document) Lordina, she and my in-law Agyekum… I and his cousin have two children. Deputy Minister.. that’s where they were keeping the money.

"Yes. Deputy Minister local government. Yes. They give the money to the guys to do trading for them. When they (NDC) lost and they went to the guy at the bank to collect their money, there were issues on the money. Agyekum was standing there openly making noise. He wasn’t shy. Yes at the Bank. I have the documents here.

“We have done investigations and we still sit down for NDC to make noise. I don’t understand.”, he said.

“On the Fortiz, they all went to Prempeh College. They are cronies from Prempeh College, I will expose them. They are both NPP and NDC

“I will go and give the information to Kan Dapaah. The owners of Fortiz, if he decides one of his master’s name is there and he will remove it, I will come and say it. We have to defend this country. What is going on is bad."

