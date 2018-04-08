Mahama comes under fire over 'Obinim sticker' comments

news

Ex-president John Mahama has been pummelled for recommending "Obinim sticker" to President Nana Akufo-Addo to cure his "super incompetence."

Social media has been lit with trolls about the miracle the ticker performs, which has the face of the pastor of the International Godsway Church Bishop Daniel Obinim embossed on it.

His church members have given countless testimony about the stickers, prompting trolls from social media users about their own testimonies.

Addressing the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Unity Walk in Wa on Saturday, Mr Mahama jabbed president Nana Akufo-Addo to get "Obinim sticker" since his government is "super incompetent."

“The incompetence is so bad… the President and his government need an Obinim Sticker. If it really works, they may need an Obinim sticker,” Mr Mahama said.

However, in a sharp rebuke, the Executive Director of Danquah Institute, Dr Kingsley Nyarko, said the remarks of the former president "exposes him to public redicle."

He said Mr Mahama's comments "clearly shows a drowning and desperate man seeking straw to survive in order to be relevant and increase his chances of leading his party in the 2020 presidential contest."

The Executive Director of Danquah Institute charged him to "elevate" the standard of politics in the country. "You need to tell the citizenry, what you can do to improve the living standards of the people, and make their lives better should you get the unlikely opportunity you are seeking to lead the country instead of sounding condescending of the President and demeaning your image," he said.

He added: "I think President Mahama should be the last person to describe anybody, let alone the high performing, competent, visionary, high flying and highly competent President Akufo-Addo as incompetent.

"Mr. Mahama should tell us, apart from sinking the economy, performing poorly on all the macroeconomic indicators, making life for the citizenry unbearable, promoting unprecedented corruption in the country among others, what competent policy he rolled out to soothe our economic pains and challenges? Nothing! Yet, he speaks as if he did anything unique for the country. His handlers are making him look bad and behaving not like a Statesman!"