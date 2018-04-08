Anyidoho coup d'etat comment taken out of context -Mahama

news

Former President John Mahama appears to have justified comments by the Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho, that there will be a civilian coup against the Akufo-Addo administration, saying his comments were taken out of contex.

READ MORE:Akufo-Addo needs 'Obinim Sticker' to perform - John Mahama

Mr Anyidoho in radio interview over the Ghana-US defence cooperation agreement said there will be a "civilian coup d'etat" and that history has an interesting way of repeating itself, recounting how the president's father was overthrown in a military coup in 1972.

He was arrested by the Police and he is currently on bail pending conclusion of investigations into the matter.

Speaking on the matter for the first time at the NDC Unity Walk in Wa, the ex-president said NDC is "more committed to the Fourth Republic than any other political party in this country."

He added that: “We don’t support any truncation of our current democracy in any way. If somebody said something, he must have said it in some context, not that he or we had any intention to truncate the mandate that was given to the NPP.

READ MORE: Akufo-Addo was "hard" in his address to the nation - Rawlings

"Indeed we must not help the NPP out by truncating their mandate. Let them go through the full embarrassment of their four years. If you push them out, they will say they were just on the verge of delivering their promises and were taken out."