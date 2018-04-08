Mahama suggests NDC has lost trust of voters

news

Former President John Mahama on Saturday suggested that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has lost the trust of voters.

The former president, who was addressing the party's unity walk in Wa, urged the party to work hard to regain the confidence of the electorate.

He told hundreds of his audience after the walk that the NDC, which he led and lost in the 2016 polls, will not be given the mandate in 2020 based on the "super incompetence" of the governing New Patriotic Party.

“I must say that we must do hard work. You do not win an election on the weakness of your opponent. You win an election because the electorate has confidence in you to give power to you and so although the NPP has proven to be super incompetent, we cannot sit down and relax and say because of their super incompetence we are going to win the election,” he said.

“We must work hard to convince the electorates that we deserve to be voted into power. We won’t depend on their super incompetence.”

Mr Mahama is largely tipped to win the party's presidential primaries.

He has often shied away from declaring his intention to contest for president again but all his actions and comments point to a comeback.