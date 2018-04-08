Mahama appeals to NDC: ‘don’t insult Rawlings'

news

Former President John Mahama is urging for calm among the rank and file of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) towards the utterances of ex-president Jerry John Rawlings.

His call follows the barrage of criticism they often direct towards the founder of the party, who they accused of flirting with the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and making statements the brings the image of the NDC's into disrepute.

He was speaking at the party's unity walk in Wa in the Upper West Region on Saturday.

“I want to talk about our Founder," he said.

"You might not like something he says or an action he is taking. You might disagree with his views but do not insult his person,” he added.

Weeks ago, Mahama's running mate in the 2016 election and former Vice President Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur rejected claims the tough talking Rawlings has been soft on the NPP and President Akufo-Addo.

He said: “I don’t know what this thing about romancing is. When he attends the State of the Nation, people say that he is romancing the NPP. I say that he is a former President of the Republic. We paid him as President for eight years. It means that we have taken his life like ours and for the next 20, 30 years, as long as he lives, he is our property, and he should participate in all those things.”

“So when he attends national events, I don’t think he is attending it because he is romancing one side or supporting the other side.”