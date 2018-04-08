Home > News > Politics >

Mahama appeals to NDC: ‘don’t insult Rawlings'


Unity Mahama appeals to NDC: ‘don’t insult Rawlings'

His call follows the barrage of criticism they often direct towards the founder of the party, who they often accused of flirting with the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and making statements the brings the NDC's image into disrepute.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play JJ Rawlings
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Former President John Mahama is urging for calm among the rank and file of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) towards the utterances of ex-president Jerry John Rawlings.

READ MORE: Mahama suggests NDC has lost trust of voters

His call follows the barrage of criticism they often direct towards the founder of the party, who they accused of flirting with the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and making statements the brings the image of the NDC's into disrepute.

He was speaking at the party's unity walk in Wa in the Upper West Region on Saturday.

“I want to talk about our Founder," he said.

"You might not like something he says or an action he is taking. You might disagree with his views but do not insult his person,” he added.

Weeks ago, Mahama's running mate in the 2016 election and former Vice President Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur rejected claims the tough talking Rawlings has been soft on the NPP and President Akufo-Addo.

He said: “I don’t know what this thing about romancing is. When he attends the State of the Nation, people say that he is romancing the NPP. I say that he is a former President of the Republic. We paid him as President for eight years. It means that we have taken his life like ours and for the next 20, 30 years, as long as he lives, he is our property, and he should participate in all those things.”

READ MORE:  Anyidoho coup d'etat comment taken out of context -Mahama

“So when he attends national events, I don’t think he is attending it because he is romancing one side or supporting the other side.”

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Election 2020: Mahama suggests NDC has lost trust of voters Election 2020 Mahama suggests NDC has lost trust of voters
Cheeky Jab: Mahama comes under fire over 'Obinim sticker' comments Cheeky Jab Mahama comes under fire over 'Obinim sticker' comments
Politics: Anyidoho coup d'etat comment taken out of context -Mahama Politics Anyidoho coup d'etat comment taken out of context -Mahama
Akufo-Addo needs 'Obinim Sticker' to perform - John Mahama Akufo-Addo needs 'Obinim Sticker' to perform - John Mahama
Military Agreement: Akufo-Addo was "hard" in his address to the nation - Rawlings Military Agreement Akufo-Addo was "hard" in his address to the nation - Rawlings
State Visit: Liberia's President George Weah storms Jubilee House State Visit Liberia's President George Weah storms Jubilee House

Recommended Videos

Politics: Mustapha Hamid Needs His Head Examined - Asiedu Nketiah Politics Mustapha Hamid Needs His Head Examined - Asiedu Nketiah
Debtor: Asiedu Nketiah Owes Me $200 - Kennedy Agyapong Debtor Asiedu Nketiah Owes Me $200 - Kennedy Agyapong
Easter Message Easter Message



Top Articles

1 US Military Deal Akufo-Addo is now a 'dead goat' - Franklin Cudjoebullet
2 Military Agreement Akufo-Addo was "hard" in his address to the nation...bullet
3 Full Speech President Akufo-Addo’s full speech on the controversial...bullet
4 Allegations Nana Addo appointing ex-girlfriends to key positons –...bullet
5 Politics Anyidoho coup d'etat comment taken out of context -Mahamabullet
6 Military Base Saga Akufo-Addo's speech was just grammar and...bullet
7 Andrew Barnes Be 'open-minded' about US military deal:...bullet
8 Warning Stop the juju or you will lose 2020 - Owusu Bempah...bullet
9 State Visit Liberia's President George Weah storms...bullet
10 Military Enlistment The Ghana Army spokesperson is a...bullet

Related Articles

Election 2020 Mahama suggests NDC has lost trust of voters
Cheeky Jab Mahama comes under fire over 'Obinim sticker' comments
Politics Anyidoho coup d'etat comment taken out of context -Mahama
Akufo-Addo needs 'Obinim Sticker' to perform - John Mahama
Military Agreement Akufo-Addo was "hard" in his address to the nation - Rawlings
State Visit Liberia's President George Weah storms Jubilee House
Andrew Barnes Be 'open-minded' about US military deal: Australian High Commissioner urges Ghanaians
Akufo-Addo Gabby defends president's tirade against political opponents
US Military Deal Akufo-Addo is now a 'dead goat' - Franklin Cudjoe
Military Deal Nana Addo simply had to expose NDC's hypocrisy - Abu Jinapor

Top Videos

1 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
2 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
3 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art...bullet
4 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom Bankubullet
5 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
6 Government News Names you can't register according to Birth...bullet
7 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
8 Sierra Leone elections Mahama pays courtesy call on...bullet
9 Politics Nana Addo to rename Wa Poly after Hilla Limannbullet
10 2018 SONA Nana Addo delivers State of the Nation...bullet

Politics

Akufo-Addo Gabby defends president's tirade against political opponents
Deputy Chief of Staff, Mr Abu Jinapor
Military Deal Nana Addo simply had to expose NDC's hypocrisy - Abu Jinapor
President Akufo-Addo
Dishonesty You're hypocrites for opposing US military deal - Nana Addo fires NDC
Islamic scholar Tariq Ramadan is alleged to have paid a woman 27,000 euros to stay silent about their relationship
Tariq Ramadan Islamic scholar 'paid woman for silence'