'I sacked my son’s girlfriend because she didn’t know how to cook'


Kennedy Agyapong 'I sacked my son’s girlfriend because she didn’t know how to cook'

The business mogul and politician revealed on Yvonne Okoro’s cooking show, ‘Cooks & Braggarts’ that she sacked his son’s girlfriend because she did not know how to cook

Want to date a son of Kennedy Agyapong? Then make sure you know at least how to cook else he’s going to kick you out of the relationship because knowing how to cook is a prerequisite to date his son.

The business mogul and politician revealed on Yvonne Okoro’s cooking show, ‘Cooks & Braggarts’ that she sacked his son’s girlfriend because she did not know how to cook—Yeah, just like that!

Kennedy Agyapong was on the show together with his son Ken Takyie Agyapong to compete for the status of a Cook & Braggart and it was interesting watching father and son compete in the kitchen. Kennedy believes that a woman must know how to cook and that skill is a must for every woman.

He said while cooking on the show:

“I remember when my son came to visit with his girlfriend and the girl called her mother that she should cook for my son, I was surprised. As a woman you need to know how to cook, she just had to go. I told him it was a wrong note. He has to hit the key well. If you are a woman and you can’t cook, you are out”.

 

credit: GHpage

