MMT boss should have shot security coordinator - Ken Agyapong


MMT boss should have shot security coordinator - Ken Agyapong

The security coordinator of the company, Fuseini Lawal confessed of planting the recording device in the office of the MD in order to extort money from him.

  • Published:
Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong

Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong
The Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Hon. Kennedy Agyapong has said if he were the boss of the Metro Mass Transit Limited, he would have shot the security coordinator who invaded his privacy.

He said he would pulled a gun on him for planting a recording device in his office to blackmail him.

The Managing Director of MMT, Bernett Aboagye was fired over a purported tape recording where he is alleged to be plotting with some workers to dupe the company by buying 300 new buses.

READ ALSO: Mahama is not civilised - Kennedy Agyapong



Among a series of allegations, Mr Lawal threatened to leak the damming audio conversation if Mr Aboagye did not pay him $1 million.

But Kennedy Agyapong thinks Bernett Aboagye should have shot Lawal dead when he tried blackmailing him for money.

"The Security Coordinator had the confidence to go and meet with the National Security Coordinator and other big men and has confessed that he bugged the MD’s office. What is going on in this country, and you entertain such person, that guy has to be arrested. He bugged the office and has transcribed all the recording and he’s moving about with it. The guy, I’m warning him, if this country were to be America, they would have taken care of him easily", he charged.

READ ALSO: Ghana can't develop with prayers and 'tongues' - Ken Agyapong

"He’s lucky that we’re loose, and the NPP understands democracy more than Britain and America, so he has the guts to meet with big men and is able to play the tape, what? This is very wrong, if I were Bennet (MMT Boss) by now, [cri cri], I swear to God, I would have taken care of that nigger, what sort of nonsense is going on in this country?” he fumed.

The matter is currently under investigations while the MD has been asked to step aside.

