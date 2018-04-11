Mahama is not civilised - Kennedy Agyapong

news

Member of Parliament of Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong has slammed ex-President Mahama for comments he made about Akufo-Addo's competence.

He said those comments clearly shows that Mahama is not civilised and as an ex-President he shouldn't be speaking in that uncouth manner.

Kennedy Agyapong said this in response to John Mahama advocating for an "Obinim Sticker" for Nana Addo to cure his incompetence.

John Mahama told NDC party faithfuls in Wa over the weekend that, "I have been watching social media lately, and there’s something that has come, and I think it cures everything. It’s the Obinim sticker, the President and his government need an Obinim sticker. If it really works, then I think they need the sticker. So I am saying that we cannot depend on their incompetence, we need to work hard to gain the support of the electorate."

But the Assin MP said those comments were distateful. "This is below the belt completely. You can say Nana is super incompetent, I don’t have a problem but to add that he should go for a sticker from Obinim, that’s a statement from a man who is uncivilised”, he stressed.

“It is sad to have a former President of a country believe in things like stickers, it’s hard to refer to a person of this caliber as a Former president", he added.

