Mahama took alcohol before he made Obinim sticker comments - NPP


Competence Mahama was drunk when he made the Obinim sticker comment - NPP

“He has to stop the alcohol he is taking…. No one who is clear-headed will say what he said”

  
John Mahama play

John Mahama
Mr. Kwasi Kyei, head of Communications of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashanti Region has advised ex-President Mahama to desist from alcohol.

He said recent comments from Mahama clearly suggests he has been drinking.

Kwasi Kyei said this while responding to comments made by John Mahama on the competence of President Nana Akufo-Addo in Wa over the weekend.

Mahama suggested that Akufo-Addo needs an "Obinim sticker" to help him perform since he has been super incompetent.

However, Kwasi Kyei, who clearly disagrees said: "He (Mahama) has been drinking”.

“He has to stop the alcohol he is taking…. No one who is clear-headed will say what he said”, he added.

The NPP Communicator also added, "So if you look at how the country was destroyed and how far we (NPP) are bringing it back, you say someone should buy sticker. Then for every one sticker he buys, you will buy three”.

John Mahama told NDC supporters in Wa over the weekend that "I have been watching social media lately, and there’s something that has come, and I think it cures everything. It’s the Obinim sticker, the President and his government need an Obinim sticker. If it really works, then I think they need the sticker. So I am saying that we cannot depend on their incompetence, we need to work hard to gain the support of the electorate.

