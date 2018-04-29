Home > News > Politics >

Mahama is criticised for pro-galamsey remarks


Illegal Mining Mahama is criticised for pro-galamsey remarks

Speaking Saturday, Mr Mahama asked the government to stop chasing illegal miners with soldiers, noting that the use of the military will not solve the problem.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

President John Mahama has come under fire for criticising the Akufo-Addo administration's fight against illegal mining (galamsey).

Speaking Saturday, Mr Mahama asked the government to stop chasing illegal miners with soldiers, noting that the use of the military will not solve the problem.

READ MORE: Mahama criticises government fight against illegal mining

"It is true that if we don’t do something about it, it will destroy the environment. But we need to apply wisdom," he said Saturday at the NDC's unity walk in Kumasi.

He continued: "Because we’ve chased young people involved in illegal small-scale mining with soldiers in the past in this country but it didn’t work."

"But if we put a blanket ban and send soldiers after the young people, that is not the way to go. As you stop illegal small-scale mining, at the same time you must put in place a livelihood package so that as you are displacing people from illegal mining, they have something to do….But when there is nothing to do but you are just chasing them, shooting them, it is not the way to go."

Many have viewed the ex-president's comments as a major setback to the fight against illegal mining.

Lands and Natural Resources, John Peter Amewu, in a Citi News interview decried Mr Mahama's comments but conceded using troops to fight galamsey is not an alternative approach.

"He did that before... we knew the military or combat approach is not an alternative. Yes we are aware and that is why we came out with a comprehensive document," he told Accra-based Citi FM.

Mr Amewu then accused Mr Mahama of failing to comprehensively deal with the menace which was at its peak during his administration.

READ MORE: 3 galamsey operators handed 12-year jail term, fined GHc36K each

"He has been a president for four years, he has been a vice-president for a number of years, and what alternative has he put in place?, he quizzed.

"He ruled this country for these number of years at the peak of galamsey. He has not been able to provide a single paper on sanitising the small scale mining and today he mounts a platform and tell Ghanaians [using soldiers is counterproductive]. I am so much disappointed in the former President," he said.

"... he has failed Ghanaians and that is why Ghanaians rejected him as a president. He cannot use galamsey  at this time thinking that this time he will come back to power.."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Mining: Mahama criticises government fight against illegal mining Mining Mahama criticises government fight against illegal mining
Northern Region: NPP primaries: Bugri Naabu loses election in monumental upset Northern Region NPP primaries: Bugri Naabu loses election in monumental upset
Jubilee House: 'Baseless and vile fabrication': Presidency denies approving gay marriage Jubilee House 'Baseless and vile fabrication': Presidency denies approving gay marriage
In Kumasi: Massive turnout at NDC unity walk: NPP says it's crowd renting In Kumasi Massive turnout at NDC unity walk: NPP says it's crowd renting
Politics: NDC forms dreaded vigilante group: The Hawks Politics NDC forms dreaded vigilante group: The Hawks
Unity Walk: Akufo-Addo has approved gay marriage - Asiedu Nketia claims Unity Walk Akufo-Addo has approved gay marriage - Asiedu Nketia claims

Recommended Videos

Rent Control: Parliament to pass new rent law, era of two years advance over Rent Control Parliament to pass new rent law, era of two years advance over
Communications Director: Government is not starting any process to homosexuality legalize Communications Director Government is not starting any process to homosexuality legalize
Politics: IMF to release $236m to Ghana in May Politics IMF to release $236m to Ghana in May



Top Articles

1 Homosexuality Christian MPs fight legalisation of gay rights in Ghanabullet
2 Party Reorganisation NDC to hold 'mother' of all unity walk in Kumasibullet
3 Primaries Northern region NPP delegates vote in keenly watched pollbullet
4 Politics NDC forms dreaded vigilante group: The Hawksbullet
5 Unity Walk Akufo-Addo has approved gay marriage - Asiedu Nketia...bullet
6 N/R Delegates Conference Bugri Naabu brings mangled V8 to Aliu...bullet
7 Special Prosecutor Akufo-Addo nominates Naa Koshie Lamptey...bullet
8 In Kumasi Massive turnout at NDC unity walk: NPP says it's...bullet
9 John Mahama Farida Mahama is nearly as tall as Lordina...bullet
10 Allegations Majority Leader masterminded Paul Afoko's...bullet

Related Articles

Mining Mahama criticises government fight against illegal mining
Illegal Mining 3 galamsey operators handed 12-year jail term, fined GHc36K each
Economic Challenges Ban on galamsey cause of hardship - Baba Jamal
Election 2016 'Galamsey' will be regularised under my Gov't - NPP
Video Lebanese ‘galamseyer’ brags about his connections at the Presidency; says nobody can touch him
Galamsey 23-year-old illegal miner drowns in 'galamsey' pit
Corrupt Officials Shoot-to-kill politicians who steal our money - A-Plus
War On Galamsey Small-scale mining ban to be lifted soon
Galamsey Menace Deputy Speaker calls for ‘shoot-to-kill’ policy against illegal miners
Riverine Operation Military launches major anti-galamsey operation on river bodies

Top Videos

1 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art Council...bullet
2 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
3 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
4 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom Bankubullet
5 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
6 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return soon –...bullet
7 Government News Names you can't register according to Birth...bullet
8 Sierra Leone elections Mahama pays courtesy call on...bullet
9 Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officerbullet
10 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet

Politics

NDC Primaries Branch elections: Rawlings summons NDC bigwigs over vote rigging
Brogya Genfi
Sankofa Ghanaians are calling for the return of Mahama - Brogya Genfi
MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong
Revelation NPP is losing ground in the Ashanti Region - Kennedy Agyapong
Mustapha Hamid
Appraisal Nana Ama Dokua is doing a great job - Mustapha Hamid