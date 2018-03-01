Home > News > Local >

3 galamsey operators handed 12-year jail term, fined GHc36K each


Three illegal miners have been each sentenced to four years imprisonment for unlawfully mining gold in the Atewa Forest Reserve.

The convicts are Kofi Abraham, 21, Yaw Afrifa, 28, and Bismark Gyamfi, 21.

The three were arrested on February 26, 2018 by the Forest guards of the Forestry services whiles engaging in illegal mining, popularly, known as galamsey, operations.

A fourth person who was part of them managed to escape arrest, but the forestry guards captured the three and dragged them to court.

Upon their arrest, a pumping machine, pick axe, four metal buckets, a washing carpet, shovel and head pan were found at the site.

All three convicts pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit crime, illegal mining and Mining without license when they appeared before the Koforidua Circuit Court ‘B’.

They, however, pleaded with the court to forgive them, explaining that they got involved in illegal mining in order to get money to feed themselves.

The Court, presided over by Her Honour Mercy Adei Kotei, sentenced the trio to four years imprisonment, with an additional fine of GHc36,000 each.

