Home > News > Politics >

Mahama is incompetent even at observing elections - Minister


Obinim Sticker Controversy Mahama is Africa's 'most incompetent' election observer - Minister

She also flayed the ex-President for his abysmal performance while in office. Asiama-Adjei said Mahama is “Ghana’s worst president ever.”

  • Published: , Refreshed:
John Mahama play

John Mahama
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A Deputy Minister of Information, Nana Ama Dokua Asiama-Adjei has labelled ex-President John Mahama as super incompetent even at observing elections in Africa.

She said so far all the election observers mission Mahama has headed had turned out to be disasters.

This comments is in retaliation to what John Mahama said about President Akufo-Addo and the NPP government at NDC's Unity Walk In Wa during the weekend.

The NDC front runner for the flagbearer position said, "The incompetence is so bad… the President and his government need an Obinim Sticker. If it really works, they may need an Obinim sticker".

READ ALSO: Akufo-Addo needs 'Obinim Sticker' to perform - John Mahama

But, the Minister condemned the statement in the strongest of terms. She said, "After all the trail of embarrassments you brought back to Ghana recently, to remain relevant in Ghana politics, you describe President Akufo Addo today, as though you were talking about your own self. A president who may need an Obinim’s sticker is still 100% more competent…".

She also flayed the ex-President for his abysmal performance while in office. Asiama-Adjei said Mahama is “Ghana’s worst president ever.”

play

 

Sierra Leone’s governing party, the All People’s Congress (APC), had accused Britain of spearheading an international conspiracy to effect regime change by rigging the elections in favor of the opposition party leader, Julius Maada Bio.

READ ALSO: Mahama denies Sierra Leone elections rigging accusations

The party said the conspiracy involved the African Union, ECOWAS the Commonwealth, and the British High Commission in Sierra Leone.

Mr. Mahama was leading a Commonwealth Elections Observation Mission in the country.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Obinim Sticker Comment: Mahama was only joking with ‘Obinim sticker’ statement – Bawa Mogtari Obinim Sticker Comment Mahama was only joking with ‘Obinim sticker’ statement – Bawa Mogtari
Good Work: I've made NPP more popular in the Northern Region - Bugri Naabu Good Work I've made NPP more popular in the Northern Region - Bugri Naabu
Trial: Opuni's lawyers file motion for the release of prosecution's documents Trial Opuni's lawyers file motion for the release of prosecution's documents
Minister tears Mahama apart over "Obinim sticker" comments Minister tears Mahama apart over "Obinim sticker" comments
Eric Opoku: Thugs who attacked MP's home to appear in court Tuesday Eric Opoku Thugs who attacked MP's home to appear in court Tuesday
Former First Lady: Kennedy Agyapong goes after Lordina Mahama; accuses her of 'shady' financial deals Former First Lady Kennedy Agyapong goes after Lordina Mahama; accuses her of 'shady' financial deals

Recommended Videos

Politics: Ghana is hell under Akufo-Addo - Yamin Politics Ghana is hell under Akufo-Addo - Yamin
Politics: Mustapha Hamid Needs His Head Examined - Asiedu Nketiah Politics Mustapha Hamid Needs His Head Examined - Asiedu Nketiah
Debtor: Asiedu Nketiah Owes Me $200 - Kennedy Agyapong Debtor Asiedu Nketiah Owes Me $200 - Kennedy Agyapong



Top Articles

1 Cheeky Jab Mahama comes under fire over 'Obinim sticker' commentsbullet
2 Former First Lady Kennedy Agyapong goes after Lordina Mahama; accuses...bullet
3 Minister tears Mahama apart over "Obinim sticker" commentsbullet
4 Politics Anyidoho coup d'etat comment taken out of context -Mahamabullet
5 US Military Deal Akufo-Addo is now a 'dead goat' - Franklin Cudjoebullet
6 Military Agreement Akufo-Addo was "hard" in his address to the...bullet
7 Election 2020 Mahama suggests NDC has lost trust of votersbullet
8 Allegations Nana Addo appointing ex-girlfriends to key...bullet
9 Akufo-Addo needs 'Obinim Sticker' to perform - John Mahamabullet
10 Obinim Sticker Controversy Mahama is Africa's 'most...bullet

Top Videos

1 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
2 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
3 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art...bullet
4 Sierra Leone elections Mahama pays courtesy call on President...bullet
5 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return soon –...bullet
6 2018 SONA Nana Addo delivers State of the Nation Address...bullet
7 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 -...bullet
8 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
9 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
10 Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his...bullet

Politics

Unity Mahama appeals to NDC: ‘don’t insult Rawlings'
State Visit Liberia's President George Weah storms Jubilee House
Andrew Barnes Be 'open-minded' about US military deal: Australian High Commissioner urges Ghanaians
Akufo-Addo Gabby defends president's tirade against political opponents