Mahama is incompetent even at observing elections - Minister

A Deputy Minister of Information, Nana Ama Dokua Asiama-Adjei has labelled ex-President John Mahama as super incompetent even at observing elections in Africa.

She said so far all the election observers mission Mahama has headed had turned out to be disasters.

This comments is in retaliation to what John Mahama said about President Akufo-Addo and the NPP government at NDC's Unity Walk In Wa during the weekend.

The NDC front runner for the flagbearer position said, "The incompetence is so bad… the President and his government need an Obinim Sticker. If it really works, they may need an Obinim sticker".

But, the Minister condemned the statement in the strongest of terms. She said, "After all the trail of embarrassments you brought back to Ghana recently, to remain relevant in Ghana politics, you describe President Akufo Addo today, as though you were talking about your own self. A president who may need an Obinim’s sticker is still 100% more competent…".

She also flayed the ex-President for his abysmal performance while in office. Asiama-Adjei said Mahama is “Ghana’s worst president ever.”

Sierra Leone’s governing party, the All People’s Congress (APC), had accused Britain of spearheading an international conspiracy to effect regime change by rigging the elections in favor of the opposition party leader, Julius Maada Bio.



The party said the conspiracy involved the African Union, ECOWAS the Commonwealth, and the British High Commission in Sierra Leone.



Mr. Mahama was leading a Commonwealth Elections Observation Mission in the country.