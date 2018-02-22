Mahama is to blame for poor corruption showing

news

The Spokesperson for Governance and Legal Affairs, Herbert Krapa has laid the blame on ex-President John Mahama for Ghana's poor showing on the GII corruption index.

He said Ghana's position was due to the perceptions and the actual corruption cases that happened under the watch of John Mahama and not the present government.

He lamented, "Where else would they be taking their data from other than instances like bus branding, payment to Ghana Standard Authority kickback?".

A new report by anti-corruption watchdog Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII) has Ghana at its lowest position within the last 6 years. Ghana placed 81st out of 180 countries.

Herbert Krapa told Joy FM that, "respondents used in the nine surveys collated to prepare the 2017 CPI would have used issues of corruption under the previous administration."

Ghana has also lost seven points cumulatively from the 2015 score of 47.

The damning conclusion shows that the country's 2017 performance is the worst since 2012.