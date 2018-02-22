Home > News > Politics >

Mahama is to blame for poor corruption showing


Blame Game Mahama is to blame for Ghana's poor showing on corruption index - Gov't

He said Ghana's position was due to the perceptions and the actual corruption cases that happened under the watch of John Mahama and not the present government.

  • Published:
John Mahama play

President John Mahama
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Spokesperson for Governance and Legal Affairs, Herbert Krapa has laid the blame on ex-President John Mahama for Ghana's poor showing on the GII corruption index.

He said Ghana's position was due to the perceptions and the actual corruption cases that happened under the watch of John Mahama and not the present government.

READ ALSO: Mahama will win 2020 elections - Prophet who predicted Ebony's death says

He lamented, "Where else would they be taking their data from other than instances like bus branding, payment to Ghana Standard Authority kickback?".

Herbert Krapa play

Herbert Krapa

 

A new report by anti-corruption watchdog Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII) has Ghana at its lowest position within the last 6 years. Ghana placed 81st out of 180 countries.

Herbert Krapa told Joy FM that, "respondents used in the nine surveys collated to prepare the 2017 CPI would have used issues of corruption under the previous administration."

READ ALSO: ‘Timid’ John Mahama not fit to rule Ghana again - A Plus asserts

Ghana has also lost seven points cumulatively from the 2015 score of 47.

The damning conclusion shows that the country's 2017 performance is the worst since 2012.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Working Tour: Akufo-Addo leaves for Togo, Germany and the US on a 10-day working tour Working Tour Akufo-Addo leaves for Togo, Germany and the US on a 10-day working tour
Special Prosecutor: I’ll treat crime as crime – Amidu Special Prosecutor I’ll treat crime as crime – Amidu
Kennedy Agyapong: This MP would flog people who litter Accra if he's given the power Kennedy Agyapong This MP would flog people who litter Accra if he's given the power
Corruption Fight: Martin Amidu sworn in as Special Prosecutor Corruption Fight Martin Amidu sworn in as Special Prosecutor
GYEEDA Scandal: Former NDC official sentenced to 6-yrs in prison, Assibit gets 12-yrs GYEEDA Scandal Former NDC official sentenced to 6-yrs in prison, Assibit gets 12-yrs
Mass Failure: AG supports call for probe into mass Law School failure Mass Failure AG supports call for probe into mass Law School failure

Recommended Videos

Sack corrupt police officer: Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officer
Political News: Nana Addo In Togo To Hold Talks On Political Crisis Political News Nana Addo In Togo To Hold Talks On Political Crisis
2018 SONA: Nana Addo delivers State of the Nation Address [Watch live] 2018 SONA Nana Addo delivers State of the Nation Address [Watch live]



Top Articles

1 GYEEDA Scandal Former NDC official sentenced to 6-yrs in prison, Assibit...bullet
2 Dominic Ayine This MP nearly committed suicide after impregnating his...bullet
3 Internal Wrangling Charlotte Osei in trouble; issued ultimatumbullet
4 Corruption Special Prosecutor should investigate Nana Konadu first...bullet
5 Bird Of The Night Valerie Sawyerr writes to Amidubullet
6 Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Vice President turns chef to serve Armed...bullet
7 Blame Game Mahama is to blame for Ghana's poor showing on...bullet
8 In Parliament Minority wants Finance Minister summoned...bullet
9 Corruption Perception Nana Addo doing nothing to fight...bullet
10 Corruption Fight Martin Amidu sworn in as Special...bullet

Top Videos

1 Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officerbullet
2 Confusion at EC EOCO is bogus – Kennedy Agyapongbullet
3 Letter to the Government Ex president John Dramani Mahama dares NPP...bullet
4 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art...bullet
5 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom Bankubullet
6 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
7 Politics EC from DR Congo seek electoral advice from Mahamabullet
8 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return...bullet
9 Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his salary...bullet
10 Work Ethics Railways Minister sends 14 workers home...bullet

Politics

PC Appiah Ofori - Anti-corruption campaigner
Fighting Corruption I'll be happy to work with Martin Amidu - PC Appiah-Ofori
Special Prosecutor President Akufo-Addo to swear in Amidu as SP today
In Accra Susu collectors give gov’t 1 week ultimatum to stop NPP supporters from managing public toilet
Appiah Menka
RIP NPP guru Appiah Menka goes home on May 24