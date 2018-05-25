Home > News > Politics >

2020 Election: Mahama will be subjected to mockery- lawyer warns


The ex-president has served notice he will not disappoint people asking him to run again for president, and according to sources, he will declare his bid to run for president at the National Democratic Congress (NDC) final unity walk in the Volta Region.

Former President John Mahama’s decision to run again for president could put him in a position where he will be subjected to mockery or ridicule, a top lawyer has warned.

But according to lawyer Maurice Ampaw, persons backing the ex-president’s bid are doing so for their selfish interest.

He told Accra-based NEAT FM: “What is he [John Mahama] coming to do again? He has done his part for the country so he should retire as a statesman than coming back. He will be subjected to general mockery or ridicule”, the controversial lawyer said.

